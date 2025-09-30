MLB Wild Card Best Bets: Tuesday’s Top 2 Betting Picks (September 30)

‌



There is no stopping us now. The MLB postseason is finally here, and with games daily, there’s no shortage of betting opportunities all the way through October. We’ve got you covered for Tuesday’s baseball schedule!

Ballpark: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Spread: NYY -1.5 (+168) | Total: 7 (-112/-108)

NYY -1.5 (+168) | 7 (-112/-108) Moneyline: BOS +116 | NYY -136

To bring baseball’s most famous rivalry to the postseason, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the Wild Card series today. For projected starters, prepare to see fellow lefties Max Fried and Garrett Crochet.

In 2025, the BoSox finished five games behind the Yanks in the NL East standings. Still, these sides faced off in 13 head-to-head contests this year. Boston won the annual regular season series, taking nine games from New York. With that, the Red Sox went 4-2 at Yankee Stadium in the current campaign.

Crochet produced strong numbers in 2025, showing a 1.03 WHIP. He’s made four starts against New York this season, surrendering 10 total runs along the way. Back on August 23, Crochet took the Bronx by storm; he punched out 11 Yankees and allowed one en route to a victory.

Fried is another southpaw who has dazzled this year. His first season in the Big Apple was impressive behind a 3.07 FIP. In three appearances versus Boston, Fried gave up only four earned runs. When he last faced the Sox at Yankee Stadium, he shut them out over six innings of work.

Despite Boston’s success against the Bronx Bombers this season, I have a slight lean on the Yanks SU in this spot. Fried has been masterful at home in 2025, holding opposing lineups to a .205 BA. Additionally, ESPN Analytics concurs, giving New York a 53.8% chance of victory tonight.

Best Bet: Yankees ML (-136)

Ballpark: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Spread: LAD -1.5 (+110) | Total: 7 (-120/-102)

LAD -1.5 (+110) | 7 (-120/-102) Moneyline: CIN +164 | LAD -196

Over in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Cincinnati Reds for Tuesday’s baseball nightcap. RHP Hunter Greene and LHP Blake Snell will toe the rubber for their respective sides.

The Reds went 1-5 against Los Angeles in 2025. More specifically, Cincy was swept in its lone trip to Dodger Stadium this year (where they were outscored, 18-4). Naturally, the rowdy crowd at Chavez Ravine will smell blood in the water.

Despite missing time through June and July, Greene possesses incredible arm talent. He maintained a 0.94 WHIP over 19 starts this year. However, Greene was tagged with a loss in his lone outing at Dodger Stadium, allowing two home runs to Andy Pages last month; that will be one to monitor closely on Tuesday.

Snell is another ace who missed considerable time this past regular season. Still, he pitched to a 3.64 skill-interactive ERA over 11 contests. Snell should present a tough look for the Reds: a team that shows a poor .653 team OPS versus left-handed pitching.

I like under seven runs (-102 odds) tonight in Los Angeles. This number opened at 7.5, but has since been bet down at FanDuel Sportsbook. It won’t be particularly warm at Dodger Stadium, and that will cut down carry on batted balls. With two of MLB’s top arms dueling here, I think the pitching takes over this opening game.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-102)

