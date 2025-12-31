MLB Projected Teams and Contracts for the Top Free Agents

This MLB free-agent class features versatile pitchers, power and contact hitters, and leaders, offering teams high-upside, low-risk, and stabilizing options.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Kyle Tucker, OF

Age in 2026 : 29

: 29 2025 Stats : 136 G, .266/.377/.464, 22 HR, 73 RBI, 25 SB, 136 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

: 136 G, .266/.377/.464, 22 HR, 73 RBI, 25 SB, 136 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR Contract Prediction: 10-year, $430 million deal (AAV: $43M)

10-year, $430 million deal (AAV: $43M) Team Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays came agonizingly close to a World Series title, close enough to envision champagne showers before watching the Dodgers celebrate on their home field instead. Falling short in that fashion should spark urgency this offseason, especially for an organization that has repeatedly shown a willingness to spend at the very top of the free-agent market.

This time, the timing feels different. Coming off a season that firmly establishes Toronto as a true destination franchise, the Blue Jays appear poised to land the biggest prize available. That’s why Kyle Tucker emerges as a realistic and franchise-altering target.

Picture a lineup featuring Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting back-to-back for the next decade. That kind of left-right pairing is the backbone of championship offenses and something few teams can replicate.

While Tucker has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, his age works heavily in his favor. Entering free agency ahead of his age-29 season, he is perfectly positioned to command a massive long-term deal. Juan Soto reset the market with a 15-year, $765 million contract before turning 26, and while Tucker isn’t the same offensive force, he offers superior defense and elite all-around value.

A Soto-level bidding war may not materialize, but surpassing $40 million annually feels well within reach. If multiple teams make Tucker their top priority, a ten-year deal north of $400 million is absolutely on the table.

Alex Bregman, 3B

Age in 2026 : 32

: 32 2025 Stats : 114 G, .273/.360/.462, 18 HR, 62 RBI, 125 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

: 114 G, .273/.360/.462, 18 HR, 62 RBI, 125 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR Contract Prediction: Five-year, $155 million deal (AAV: $31M)

Five-year, $155 million deal (AAV: $31M) Team Prediction: Boston Red Sox

Last offseason, the Detroit Tigers made a serious push for Alex Bregman, offering a six-year, $171.5 million contract. Negotiations ultimately stalled over structure. Bregman reportedly wanted an opt-out after the 2025 season, while Detroit was only willing to include one after 2026. When Bregman countered by asking for more total money, the Tigers declined to budge.

Instead, Bregman pivoted to a shorter-term bet on himself, signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. With $60 million deferred, the contract carries a present-day value of just over $31 million annually for luxury tax purposes. After delivering a strong season in Boston, Bregman now appears positioned to test the market again in search of long-term security.

Bregman will turn 32 around Opening Day, and while he may seek a deal that carries him deep into his late 30s, market realities suggest that may be ambitious. Last year’s six-year offer from Detroit already represented the high-water mark in length, and it’s unlikely teams extend beyond that as he ages and comes off an injury-affected season.

Boston remains a logical landing spot. Bregman quickly emerged as a leader on a young roster, and the trade of Rafael Devers freed up significant future payroll flexibility. At the same time, a six-year commitment seems unlikely after last year’s short-term pact; a five-year deal at a similar effective AAV would align well for both sides.

Bo Bichette, SS

Age in 2026 : 28

: 28 2025 Stats : 139 G, .311/.357/.483, 18 HR, 94 RBI, 134 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

: 139 G, .311/.357/.483, 18 HR, 94 RBI, 134 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR Contract Prediction: Eight-year, $208 million deal (AAV: $26M)

Eight-year, $208 million deal (AAV: $26M) Team Prediction: Detroit Tigers

Bo Bichette came within inches of becoming an all-time World Series hero in Toronto, launching an early three-run homer in Game 7 that briefly put the Blue Jays on the brink of a championship. Now, the organization faces a difficult question: was that the final game Bichette will play in a Blue Jays uniform?

Given the projection that Toronto lands Kyle Tucker, it becomes increasingly complex to envision the front office also committing long-term money to Bichette. That reality isn’t a reflection of his performance. Bichette was excellent all season and remarkably effective in the World Series despite being clearly limited physically. Instead, it speaks to roster construction and how the team proved it could reach the World Series without being built around him.

With Bichette sidelined, Toronto slid Andrés Giménez from second base to shortstop, and his elite defense up the middle quickly became a cornerstone of the playoff run. Giménez is owed more than $85 million over the next four seasons, and that contract looks far more reasonable if he remains at shortstop rather than second base.

With a viable internal solution at short and a larger free-agent priority looming, the Blue Jays could opt to issue Bichette a qualifying offer and recoup draft capital when he signs elsewhere. One intriguing destination is Detroit. The Tigers pushed hard for Alex Bregman last winter and may view Bichette as a long-term infield anchor. Contractually, a deal similar to Willy Adames’s seven-year, $182 million pact, perhaps eight years and $208 million, feels like a realistic landing point.

Cody Bellinger, OF

Age in 2026 : 30

: 30 2025 Stats : 152 G, .272/.334/.480, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 10 SB, 125 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR

: 152 G, .272/.334/.480, 29 HR, 98 RBI, 10 SB, 125 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR Contract Prediction: Six-year, $150 million (AAV: $25M)

Six-year, $150 million (AAV: $25M) Team Prediction: New York Yankees

When Cody Bellinger last reached free agency, he opted for a three-year, $80 million deal loaded with opt-outs after each season. That short-term, high-AAV gamble didn’t pay immediate dividends. In the first year of the contract, Bellinger struggled, appearing in just 130 games while posting a 108 wRC+ and producing 2.1 fWAR.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Cubs decided to move on, effectively salary-dumping Bellinger to the Yankees. That decision quickly backfired. In New York, Bellinger rediscovered his elite form and delivered his best season since winning the MVP in 2019. He proved to be a seamless fit, blasting 29 home runs, driving in nearly 100 runs, and producing roughly five wins above replacement across both major metrics.

With Bellinger and Trent Grisham set to hit free agency, the Yankees must decide where to allocate their resources. Bellinger appears to be the more logical long-term investment, given his track record, versatility, and ability to play both the outfield and first base.

His previous contract carried a $26.7 million AAV, a figure that may be difficult to maintain over a longer deal. Still, clearing $20 million in annual revenue seems likely. At age 30, Bellinger could secure six or seven years at a lower AAV, or opt for another short-term deal that pushes his annual value closer to $30 million.

Framber Valdez, SP

Age in 2026 : 32

: 32 2025 Stats : 31 GS, 192 P, 3.66 ERA, 3.38 FIP, 1.24 WHIP, 8.77 K/9

: 31 GS, 192 P, 3.66 ERA, 3.38 FIP, 1.24 WHIP, 8.77 K/9 Contract Prediction: Five-year, $160 million deal (AAV: $32M)

Five-year, $160 million deal (AAV: $32M) Original Team Prediction: New York Mets

Our initial projection had Framber Valdez landing in Toronto, driven by the belief that the Blue Jays would make an aggressive push for a frontline starter. That instinct wasn’t wrong; Toronto did chase a top-of-the-rotation arm, but the target turned out to be Dylan Cease rather than Valdez.

The Blue Jays then went a step further by bolstering their rotation with the signing of Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal. With those moves in place, it’s safe to say Valdez is no longer a realistic fit in Toronto this offseason.

That leaves Valdez searching for a new landing spot, and one potential destination stands out in an even larger market: the New York Mets. New York has made it clear they are hunting for high-end pitching and could already be exploring the trade market, with names like Freddy Peralta and Joe Ryan reportedly in play.

If the Mets ultimately decide that free agency is the cleaner path, Valdez would make a ton of sense as a stabilizing presence atop the rotation. His ground-ball-heavy profile would be especially appealing pitching in front of an elite infield, anchored by the newly formed double-play duo of Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien. That combination alone could help maximize Valdez’s value and make New York a strong fit.

Ranger Suarez, SP

Age in 2026 : 30

: 30 2025 Stats : 26 GS, 157.1 IP, 3.20 ERA, 3.21 FIP, 1.22 WHIP, 8.64 K/9

: 26 GS, 157.1 IP, 3.20 ERA, 3.21 FIP, 1.22 WHIP, 8.64 K/9 Contract Prediction: Five-year, $110 million deal (AAV: $22M)

Five-year, $110 million deal (AAV: $22M) Team Prediction: Atlanta Braves

This projection stems from a deeper evaluation of Ranger Suárez and how naturally he fits with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta could benefit from adding a stabilizing arm in the middle of its rotation, particularly a second left-hander to complement Chris Sale. With Framber Valdez likely commanding a price tag beyond Atlanta’s comfort zone, Suárez emerges as a far more attainable alternative, and one the Braves could pursue aggressively, even if it means prying him away from a division rival.

Suárez is the type of pitcher who works almost anywhere, which gives him no shortage of potential destinations. That said, a strong case can be made that he should be a top offseason target for both the Braves and the Tigers. Ultimately, it may come down to which front office is willing to push hardest and pay the premium required to secure him.

For a deeper breakdown of why Suárez makes so much sense in Atlanta, check out our NL East predictions, where we explore some of the smartest trade and free-agent moves teams can make this offseason.

Tatsuya Imai, SP

Age in 2026 : 28

: 28 2025 NPB Stats : 24 GS, 163.2 IP, 1.92 ERA, 2.01 FIP, 0.89 WHIP, 9.8 K/9

: 24 GS, 163.2 IP, 1.92 ERA, 2.01 FIP, 0.89 WHIP, 9.8 K/9 Contract Prediction: Six-year, $114 million (AAV: $19M), opt-out after year three.

Six-year, $114 million (AAV: $19M), opt-out after year three. Posting Fee: $18.975 million

$18.975 million Team Prediction: New York Yankees

From Hideki Matsui anchoring the heart of the lineup to Masahiro Tanaka leading the rotation, the New York Yankees have long established themselves as a premier destination for elite talent from Japan. That reputation alone ensures the Yankees will secure meetings with virtually any star making the jump to Major League Baseball, and it’s why they were heavily involved in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes just a few offseasons ago. It also explains why they are likely to show strong interest in the next high-profile arm to cross the Pacific.

However, Tatsuya Imai should not be viewed through the same lens as Yamamoto. Yamamoto entered MLB at age 25 after an unprecedented run of dominance in Japan, complete with multiple Triple Crowns, MVPs, and Eiji Sawamura Awards. Imai, by contrast, is approaching his age-28 season and does not carry the same résumé. Still, his production speaks loudly. He owns a career 3.15 ERA and has posted a sub-2.50 mark in each of the last four seasons, profiling as a strong No. 2 starter or an excellent No. 3 on a contender.

That role aligns perfectly with New York’s needs. Max Fried sits atop the rotation, while Gerrit Cole is expected back later in the season following Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodón will also open the year rehabbing after elbow surgery, leaving room for a reliable, healthy arm early on. Adding Imai would stabilize the rotation, ease pressure on young pitchers like Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler, and provide depth behind Fried.

Contractually, Imai should surpass the deals signed by Kodai Senga and Shota Imanaga, but he won’t approach Yamamoto’s $325 million megadeal. Because he is not tied to a qualifying offer, Imai stands out as the only potential frontline starter available without draft-pick penalties. A six-year, $114 million contract with an opt-out midway through the deal, plus an $18.975 million posting fee, would push the total investment beyond $130 million and fit cleanly within the Yankees’ long-term plans.

Zac Gallen, SP

Age in 2026 : 30

: 30 2025 Stats : 33 GS, 192 IP, 4.83 ERA, 4.51 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 8.20 K/9

: 33 GS, 192 IP, 4.83 ERA, 4.51 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 8.20 K/9 Contract Prediction: Two-year, $54 million deal (AAV: $27M), opt-out after 2026

Two-year, $54 million deal (AAV: $27M), opt-out after 2026 Team Prediction: Chicago Cubs

Zac Gallen and Dylan Cease share more than a few similarities. Both pitchers have finished as Cy Young finalists without ever taking home the award, both are entering their age-30 seasons, and both have established themselves as durable, high-end starters. They’re also represented by the same agent, Scott Boras. On paper, their free-agent profiles look remarkably alike.

That’s what makes the projected gap in their contracts so striking. While Cease is expected to command north of $200 million, Gallen’s market appears far more modest, barely clearing $50 million. That disparity reflects how teams are likely to view Boras’s two top pitching clients, rather than a pure talent comparison.

Cease is expected to draw aggressive bidding because of his raw stuff and perceived upside. Teams see an arm with ace-level swing-and-miss ability, and many pitching coaches believe they can unlock a Cy Young season. The underlying numbers support that optimism, as Cease posted a 3.46 expected ERA despite a 4.55 actual ERA. Given his recent bounce-back track record, clubs are likely to pay the ceiling.

Gallen’s market feels less certain. The expectation here is that Boras may push too hard early, forcing Gallen to pivot late in the offseason. A short-term “pillow contract” makes sense, similar to Pete Alonso’s deal last winter. A two-year, $54 million agreement with a player opt-out after year one would allow Gallen to reset his value while protecting against downside.

The Cubs stand out as a logical fit, needing another right-handed starter to balance an increasingly left-handed rotation.

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Age in 2026 : 34

: 34 2025 Stats : 159 G, .228/.298/.526, 49 HR, 118 RBI, 125 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

: 159 G, .228/.298/.526, 49 HR, 118 RBI, 125 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR Contract Prediction: Three-year, $70 million deal (AAV: $23.33M)

Three-year, $70 million deal (AAV: $23.33M) Team Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suarez’s 2025 season tells two very different stories. On paper, it looks like a monster year: Suarez hit 36 home runs with a 141 wRC+ in 106 games with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Mariners at the deadline. But the post-trade numbers weren’t nearly as eye-catching. He slashed just .189/.255/.428 over 53 games in Seattle.

Even so, Suarez still launched 16 homers for the Mariners, including a dramatic go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 of the ALCS that nearly carried Seattle to the World Series. Combine both stints, and Suarez crossed the 50-home run mark for the calendar year, a feat that will undoubtedly attract attention on the free-agent market, particularly since no qualifying offer is attached.

At age 34, Suarez’s window for long-term deals is limited. To maximize annual value, a one- or two-year deal could easily push him above $25 million per season. Stretching to a third or fourth year would require lowering the average annual value, which is why a $70 million, three-year deal feels realistic, just under $25 million per year with security for an extra season.

Many teams could use help at third base, but a reunion with Arizona makes the most sense. The D-Backs know Suarez, value his bat, and he fits seamlessly behind Perdomo, Marte, and Carroll. If Jordan Lawlar proves ready at third, Suarez could slide to DH, enjoying Chase Field and a familiar, loyal environment.

Kazuma Okamoto, 1B/3B

Age in 2026 : 30

: 30 2025 NPB Stats : 69 G, .327/.416/.598, 15 HR, 51 RBI, 210 wRC+

: 69 G, .327/.416/.598, 15 HR, 51 RBI, 210 wRC+ Contract Prediction: Five-year, $80 million deal ($16 million)

Five-year, $80 million deal ($16 million) Posting fee: $13,875,00 million

$13,875,00 million Team Prediction: Seattle Mariners

Kazuma Okamoto is shaping up as one of the most appealing under-the-radar free agents in this year’s class. While he may not carry the same ceiling as Munetaka Murakami, Okamoto offers a much safer floor, making him an attractive option for teams seeking a reliable contributor.

A strong defender at both corner infield positions, Okamoto brings a well-rounded skill set. Unlike Murakami, he consistently makes contact while still providing plenty of power. Over his six-year NPB career, he has hit at least 30 home runs each season, peaking with 41 in 2023, demonstrating both consistency and pop in his bat.

The Seattle Mariners could be an ideal landing spot. With Josh Naylor signed at first base, Seattle still has needs at second and third, creating a potential fit for Okamoto alongside a reunion with Jorge Polanco.

While Okamoto’s production doesn’t quite match Seiya Suzuki’s peak before his move to MLB, it is close. Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs, and Masataka Yoshida followed with five years and $90 million in Boston. A bidding war could push Okamoto past $95 million over five years. Still, it’s more realistic that a team would secure him for five years at a slightly lower AAV, balancing guaranteed length with overall value.

Okamoto’s mix of contact, power, and defense makes him a safe yet impactful addition for any MLB lineup.

Harrison Bader, CF

Age in 2026 : 32

: 32 2025 Stats : 146 G, .277/.347/.449, 17 HR, 54 RBI, 11 SB, 122 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

: 146 G, .277/.347/.449, 17 HR, 54 RBI, 11 SB, 122 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR Contract Prediction: Two-year, $30 million deal (AAV: $15M)

Two-year, $30 million deal (AAV: $15M) Team Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies

Harrison Bader is entering free agency for the third time, and his stock has never been higher. Offensively, 2025 was the best season of his career, as he set new personal bests in batting average, on-base percentage, home runs, RBIs, OPS, and wRC+. He’s proven he can contribute at the plate while remaining a versatile outfielder.

Defensively, Bader isn’t quite the elite center fielder of his early 20s, but he remains well above league average. In 2025, he posted 6 DRS and 3 OAA in center field. Including his time in left field alongside Byron Buxton with the Twins, his combined defensive numbers rise to 13 DRS and 6 OAA, showcasing his versatility and value.

Given Trent Grisham’s defensive regression in 2025, Bader arguably ranks as the top center fielder on the market. Grisham edges him in overall value primarily due to age, but Bader now has the opportunity to secure a multi-year deal for the first time. A slightly lower AAV could land him a three- or four-year contract, though a two-year, $15 million per season deal, a significant jump from his $6.25 million in 2025, seems realistic.

Philadelphia, following its midseason trade for Bader, represents a natural fit. The team and player are familiar with each other, making a reunion and new deal highly plausible for the upcoming offseason.

J.T. Realmuto, C

Age in 2026 : 35

: 35 2025 Stats : 134 G, .257/.315/.384, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 94 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR

: 134 G, .257/.315/.384, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 94 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR Contract Prediction: Two-year, $24 million (AAV: 12M)

Two-year, $24 million (AAV: 12M) Team Prediction: San Diego Padres

After completing his five-year, $115 million contract with the Phillies, J.T. Realmuto is again the premier catcher on the free-agent market.

When he last hit free agency, Realmuto was entering his age-30 season, coming off four years as arguably the best catcher in baseball. This time, he enters free agency at 35, coming off three consecutive seasons of roughly two wins by fWAR. Offensively, 2025 marked the first season since his rookie year that his wRC+ dipped below 100, putting him below league average.

Defensively, Realmuto remains a strong presence, controlling the running game and providing veteran leadership behind the plate. His pitch-framing numbers have slipped slightly, but his experience and leadership make him invaluable for managing a pitching staff.

Realmuto’s profile is perfect for a contending team looking for stability at catcher. A return to Philadelphia is plausible, as the Phillies could use his leadership for another playoff push. Alternatively, a move to San Diego could make sense, giving the Padres an upgrade over Freddy Fermín and a proven veteran to guide a talented but young pitching staff. Realmuto may no longer be at his peak, but his combination of defense, experience, and leadership keeps him in high demand across MLB.

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B/OF/DH

Age in 2026 : 32

: 32 2025 Stats : 144 G, .281/.366/.437, 17 HR, 63 RBI, 3 SB, 127 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

: 144 G, .281/.366/.437, 17 HR, 63 RBI, 3 SB, 127 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR Contract Prediction: Three-year, $33 million (AAV: $11M)

Three-year, $33 million (AAV: $11M) Team Prediction: Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers kicked off the offseason by trading Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo is expected to stabilize an outfield that struggled offensively at times during the 2025 season, raising the floor for Texas’s lineup. But if the Rangers hope to contend in 2026, adding Nimmo won’t be enough—they still need more offensive firepower to round out a consistent lineup.

With the non-tendering of Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim saving roughly $18 million, combined with the payroll reduction from the Nimmo-Semien trade, it’s clear the Rangers won’t be chasing top-tier free agents. That said, they can still improve smartly, and Ryan O’Hearn stands out as a prime target.

O’Hearn had a strong 2025, posting a .366 on-base percentage and a 127 wRC+. He’s a solid defender at first base and serviceable in a corner outfield spot, providing versatility and a consistent bat that can anchor the middle of the lineup. The Rangers could platoon him with Jake Burger at first or rotate him into left field against left-handed pitching, keeping his bat in the lineup while moving Wyatt Langford to center and Evan Carter to the bench.

With Josh Naylor already signed, O’Hearn becomes the second-best first baseman available behind Pete Alonso. Texas should prioritize adding him, potentially offering a third year to secure a deal.

Lucas Giolito, SP

Age in 2026 : 31

: 31 2025 Stats : 26 GS, 145 IP, 3.41 ERA, 4.17 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, 7.51 K/9

: 26 GS, 145 IP, 3.41 ERA, 4.17 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, 7.51 K/9 Contract Prediction: Two-year, $32 million

Two-year, $32 million Team Prediction: San Francisco Giants

Lucas Giolito looked poised for a solid payday during the 2025 season, bouncing back impressively in his first year off Tommy John surgery. As a mainstay in the Red Sox rotation, Giolito pitched over 140 innings with a sub-3.50 ERA, showing that he could return to frontline form.

Unfortunately, late-season elbow soreness sidelined him, raising questions about his health heading into free agency. While reports indicate Giolito is now fully healthy and enjoying a normal offseason, the timing of the injury makes it unlikely he will command a long-term contract. Teams are expected to favor a shorter-term deal that limits risk while still capitalizing on his potential.

With Merrill Kelly already signed, Giolito now stands as the top free-agent starter without a qualifying offer, enhancing his appeal to teams wanting to preserve draft capital.

San Francisco could be an ideal fit. The Giants aren’t expected to chase the top of the free-agent market, but they do need depth behind Logan Webb and Robbie Ray in the middle of the rotation. Giolito can provide valuable innings and stability without demanding a premium, giving the Giants a cost-effective solution to bolster their rotation while protecting their financial flexibility for future moves.

Tyler Mahle, SP

Age in 2026 : 31

: 31 2025 Stats : 16 GS, 86.2 IP, 2.18 ERA, 3.37 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 6.85 K/9

: 16 GS, 86.2 IP, 2.18 ERA, 3.37 FIP, 1.13 WHIP, 6.85 K/9 Contract Prediction: One-year, $18 million

One-year, $18 million Team Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies

Tyler Mahle is another pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery, carrying both upside and risk. When he was on the mound in 2025, Mahle often outperformed peers like Lucas Giolito, but injuries limited his availability. After going on the IL in June due to shoulder fatigue, he did not return until September, restricting his innings significantly.

Despite the concerns, Mahle’s flashes of dominance make him an intriguing option for teams, though it’s unlikely he’ll receive a deal extending past 2026. A one-year contract seems the most realistic, giving him a platform to prove his health and effectiveness before hitting the free-agent market again.

The Philadelphia Phillies could be a natural fit. Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, and the hoped-for healthy return of Zack Wheeler anchor their top rotation. Aaron Nola aims to rebound, and Taijuan Walker remains in the mix to eat innings. However, the Phillies may lose Ranger Suárez to free agency, and top prospect Andrew Painter, while expected to debut in 2026, may still need additional seasoning in Triple-A.

Adding Mahle would provide valuable insurance behind the top of the rotation and offer a stronger option than Walker if injuries strike. He could bridge the gap until Painter is ready, giving the Phillies both depth and flexibility while mitigating the risks inherent with their pitching staff.

Luis Arraez, DH/1B/2B

Age in 2026 : 29

: 29 2025 Stats : 154 G, .292/.327/.392, 8 HR, 61 RBI, 11 SB, 104 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR

: 154 G, .292/.327/.392, 8 HR, 61 RBI, 11 SB, 104 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR Contract Prediction: Two-year, $20 million

Two-year, $20 million Team Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates

Luis Arraez is a three-time batting champion, yet he enters free agency with a surprisingly limited market. He’s an unusual profile: a contact hitter who doesn’t provide power, has below-average defense, and isn’t a standout on the basepaths. Even though he consistently hits over .300, his on-base percentage has stayed under .350 the past two seasons, limiting his overall offensive value.

That said, Arraez excels at one thing: getting hits. He led the National League in hits this past season, showcasing an elite ability to put the bat on the ball and make consistent contact. That skill alone keeps him relevant and attractive to teams seeking a dependable bat in the lineup.

One team that could benefit from Arraez’s contact-heavy approach is the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have been aggressively pursuing top free-agent bats all offseason, but haven’t added a player who reliably racks up hits. Arraez wouldn’t transform the lineup, but he offers a noticeable upgrade over much of Pittsburgh’s current roster. His ability to consistently produce base hits and maintain a wRC+ over 100 could provide stability and balance to a team in need of more dependable offense, making him a low-risk, high-floor addition for the Pirates.

Chris Bassitt, SP

Age in 2026 : 37

: 37 2025 Stats : 32 G, 31 GS, 170.1 IP, 3.96 ERA, 4.01 FIP, 1.33 WHIP, 8.77 K/9

: 32 G, 31 GS, 170.1 IP, 3.96 ERA, 4.01 FIP, 1.33 WHIP, 8.77 K/9 Contract Prediction: One-year, $16 million

One-year, $16 million Team Prediction: Detroit Tigers

Chris Bassitt is one of those rare pitchers who fit almost anywhere in Major League Baseball. Rebuilding teams can benefit from his veteran leadership and experience, as he guides a young rotation. At the same time, contending clubs can use him as a versatile arm, just as the Blue Jays did during their near-miss in the 2025 World Series.

Bassitt pitched 170.1 innings in the regular season for Toronto, consistently delivering quality starts. He then seamlessly transitioned into a bullpen role for the playoffs, emerging in the ALCS after initially being left off the roster. In 8.2 innings out of the bullpen, Bassitt allowed just three hits and one run while striking out ten and walking only two, demonstrating his adaptability and value in high-leverage situations.

Given his versatility, Bassitt can serve as a reliable starter, swingman, or bullpen weapon depending on a team’s needs. While he could fit on nearly any roster, the Detroit Tigers emerge as a logical landing spot. Beyond Tarik Skubal, the rotation is uncertain, with Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, and Reese Olson offering upside but limited reliability. Bassitt would provide innings, stability, and leadership. With teams competing for his services, a one-year deal north of $15 million seems realistic, especially when compared to Merrill Kelly’s recent two-year, $40 million contract.

Nick Martinez, SP/RP

Age in 2026 : 35

: 35 2025 Stats : 40 G, 26 GS, 165.2 IP, 4.45 ERA, 4.33 FIP, 1.21 WHIP, 6.30 K/9

: 40 G, 26 GS, 165.2 IP, 4.45 ERA, 4.33 FIP, 1.21 WHIP, 6.30 K/9 Contract Prediction: Two-year, $24 million

Two-year, $24 million Team Prediction: Baltimore Orioles

Much of what applies to Chris Bassitt also applies to Nick Martinez. He’s two years younger and slightly less accomplished this past season. Still, Martinez has long been one of the best swingmen in baseball, seamlessly alternating between starting and relieving as needed.

In 2025, pitching on the qualifying offer, Martinez made 26 starts and 14 relief appearances, reaching over 40 games for the fourth consecutive season. His consistent ability to get outs in multiple roles makes him highly attractive on the free-agent market.

A one-year deal would likely net Martinez compensation similar to Bassitt’s, somewhere in the $14–16 million range. For our projection, we went with a two-year, $24 million deal, landing him with the Baltimore Orioles. Still, in reality, Martinez should command significantly more, whether through a one-year contract or a two-year arrangement with either a player option or a mutual option for the second year.

Martinez provides valuable flexibility for Baltimore, giving them a reliable innings-eater who can start or relieve as the rotation demands. His versatility, durability, and track record make him a logical fit for a team looking to strengthen its pitching depth while protecting younger rotation arms.

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Age in 2026 : 35

: 35 2025 Stats : 145 G, .232/.355/.400, 21 HR, 68 RBI, 114 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR

: 145 G, .232/.355/.400, 21 HR, 68 RBI, 114 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR Contract Prediction: One-year, $12 million

One-year, $12 million Team Prediction: Washington Nationals

Marcell Ozuna would provide immediate lineup protection for James Wood, helping balance the Nationals’ offense during the first half of the season. He offers a proven bat and the ability to soak up at-bats, which is ideal for a team looking to stabilize its middle-of-the-order production. If Ozuna replicates his 2024 performance, he instantly becomes a valuable trade asset, giving Washington flexibility to pivot at the deadline.

Even if Ozuna struggles, the risk remains low. He can be moved to a bench role to accommodate younger players competing for playing time later in the season, while maintaining roster flexibility. This makes him a low-risk, high-upside addition, particularly for a team that has DH at-bats to allocate.

Ultimately, Ozuna’s experience, power potential, and versatility make him a strong short-term solution for a team needing a middle-of-the-order presence. A one-year deal allows the Nationals to benefit immediately while maintaining the ability to adjust if his performance falls short, making it a smart, low-cost move with meaningful upside.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.