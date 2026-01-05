4 Moves the Dodgers Need to Dominate in 2026

1. Trade for Steven Kwan to Upgrade the Outfield

Proposed Trade: Dodgers get Steven Kwan | Guardians get Gavin Stone, Eduardo Quintero

The Dodgers’ 2025 outfield underperformed with a 94 wRC+, ranking near the league bottom. Steven Kwan would instantly raise the bar. In 156 games, he slashed .272/.330/.374 with 11 homers, while also posting a 99 wRC+ and a 3.2 fWAR.

Kwan would slot into left field, pushing Tommy Edman to second and Andy Pages to center, improving both offense and defense. It’s a big trade package: Eduardo Quintero, a 19-year-old five-tool prospect, and Gavin Stone, a talented pitching arm, but it fits the Dodgers’ win-now mindset.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.