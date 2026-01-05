4 Moves the Dodgers Need to Dominate in 2026

3. Flip Anthony Banda for David Hamilton and Juan Valera
Proposed Trade: Dodgers get SP Juan Valera, SS David Hamilton | Red Sox get RP Anthony Banda
With Abreu and Díaz on board, the Dodgers can afford to move Anthony Banda, a reliable lefty reliever. In return, they gain lottery-ticket prospects: Juan Valera, a raw right-hander with plus fastball/slider potential, and David Hamilton, an elite athlete with speed and defensive upside.
This deal clears bullpen space while bringing future upside back to Los Angeles.
Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.