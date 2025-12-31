5 MLB Pitching Coaches Who Could Shape the 2026 Season

Mark Prior — Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Coach
Few coaching transformations are as striking as Mark Prior’s. Once defined by injuries, he’s now one of the architects behind the Dodgers’ modern pitching dynasty, entering his sixth season with three World Series rings already on his résumé.
Prior has helped Los Angeles perfect a depth-driven model that prioritizes flexibility over heroics. During their 2024 postseason run, the Los Angeles Dodgers stitched together historic scoreless streaks despite missing multiple frontline starters — a testament to preparation, trust, and creative deployment.
Technology, analytics, and unconventional bullpen usage are central to Prior’s philosophy, but development is just as important. He’s proven adept at nurturing young arms while carefully managing veteran workloads. As the Dodgers look to defend their title again in 2026, Prior remains a cornerstone of their sustained success.
Dodgers World Series Odds: +270 (Favorite)
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.