5 MLB Pitching Coaches Who Could Shape the 2026 Season

Ruben Niebla — San Diego Padres Pitching Coach / Associate Manager

The San Diego Padres quietly locked in one of the most influential voices in their organization. Ruben Niebla was elevated to associate manager while retaining control of the pitching staff, a move that reflects just how central he’s become to the Padres’ identity.

Since arriving in late 2021, Niebla has reconstructed San Diego’s pitching operation from the ground up. With a background in kinesiology and sports science, he helped design a cutting-edge biomechanics program that evaluates pitchers multiple times per season, blending data with hands-on instruction.

His impact shows up on the field. Niebla played a key role in Michael King’s transition from reliever to starter and will again be leaned on as the Padres build their 2026 rotation around King and Nick Pivetta. New manager Craig Stammen has already made it clear — Niebla’s influence extends far beyond the bullpen phone.

Padres World Series Odds: +2700