5 Moves to Rebuild the Cardinals for 2026

5. Promote JJ Wetherholt to the Majors

JJ Wetherholt is ready for an opportunity at the big-league level, and 2026 could be his breakout season. The No. 9 prospect in baseball slashed .306/.421/.510 across Double-A and Triple-A, hitting 17 home runs, stealing 17 bases, and walking nearly as much as he struck out.

With the departures of Donovan and Arenado, Wetherholt could slide into second or third base, giving the Cardinals a talented young bat and immediate impact potential. While they shouldn’t rush him, Wetherholt’s combination of power, speed, and plate discipline makes him one of the organization’s most exciting near-MLB talents. Promoting him strengthens the roster while giving fans a glimpse of the Cardinals’ future core.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.