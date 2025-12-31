7 Underrated MLB Relief Pitchers Still on the Free Agent Market Right Now

Michael Kopech
Michael Kopech’s 2025 season never got off the runway, but the flashes were impossible to ignore. Limited to just 11 innings due to injuries, Kopech still showed why teams remain intrigued by his upside as a late-inning weapon.
He punched out 12 hitters while posting a 2.45 ERA, and more importantly, he avoided damaging contact entirely — no barrels and a sub-40% hard-hit rate. The red flag, as always, was command. Kopech’s walk rate ballooned north of 24%, keeping him from pitching deeper into leverage.
For teams willing to gamble on health and minor control adjustments, Kopech represents a classic upside play. If the walks come down and the velocity holds, he has the raw stuff to outperform his contract in a hurry.