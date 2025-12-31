7 Underrated MLB Relief Pitchers Still on the Free Agent Market Right Now

Justin Wilson

Justin Wilson’s contributions often flew under the radar with the Boston Red Sox, but the results were real. As part of one of baseball’s best bullpens in 2025, Wilson provided steady left-handed relief across 61 appearances.

He paired a mid-3.00 ERA with strong swing-and-miss numbers, ranking among the team’s best relievers in whiff rate. His ability to neutralize left-handed hitters remains a calling card.

Still a free agent, Wilson stands out as a low-risk option for teams looking to deepen bullpen depth without sacrificing effectiveness.