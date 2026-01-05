5 Smart Moves to Complete the Giants’ 2026 Roster

5. Sign Michael Kopech

Proposed Deal: 2 years, $15 million

Michael Kopech’s raw talent is undeniable, and the Giants appear intrigued. When healthy, he’s shown closer-level stuff, posting strong strikeout numbers and his best ERA in 2024.

Injuries limited him in 2025, but his brief return was encouraging, and his shoulder looked fully recovered. The main concern has been home runs—something Oracle Park can help neutralize.

For a team seeking upside without overpaying, Kopech represents a calculated gamble that could pay off in a big way.

