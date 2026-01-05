5 Smart Moves to Complete the Giants’ 2026 Roster

1. Sign Kyle Tucker
Proposed Deal: 10 years, $350 million
If the Giants are serious about raising their offensive ceiling, Kyle Tucker is the cleanest solution. Pairing the best free agent on the market with Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman would give San Francisco one of baseball’s most dangerous top halves.
Right field is currently a question mark, with Drew Gilbert and Luis Matos likely platooning. Tucker eliminates that uncertainty immediately, bringing elite production, consistency, and Gold Glove–caliber defense to a position of need.
Over his career, Tucker owns a .273/.358/.507 slash line, a 138 wRC+, and elite defensive metrics, making him a true two-way star. The only genuine hurdle is whether the Giants are willing to commit nearly $400 million over a decade.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.