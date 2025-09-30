MLB Playoffs 2025: Predicting All 4 Wild Card Series Winners

‌



The MLB playoffs begin on Tuesday with the Wild Card round. The four series feature some marquee names that could find themselves going home early. Here are the series with odds for the series and Game 1 winners.

Detroit Tigers (-115) at Cleveland Guardians: Game 1 Odds Detroit (-165)

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs (-125): Game 1 Odds San Diego (-105)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (-175): Game 1 Odds Yankees (-135)

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers (-275) Game 1 Odds Dodgers (-210)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

All summer, it looked like the Detroit Tigers had the Central Division wrapped up, but a late summer swoon allowed the Cleveland Guardians to take the division. The Tigers do have Tarik Skubal, but have lost five of the last six games to Cleveland. The Guardians knocked the Tigers out of the playoffs last season and could have the mental edge over a young Detroit squad.

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 1:08 p.m. ET on ESPN

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

In a rematch of the 1984 NLCS, the Padres take on the Cubs in Chicago. These teams enter the playoffs on different paths. The Cubs lost six of their final ten games, but had secured a playoff spot for a while. The Padres nearly caught the Cubs, winning seven of their final ten games. Are the Cubs out of steam, or can they rally and play like they did in the first half of the season? San Diego was the team that gave the Dodgers a scare last postseason. Can they ride their hot streak to the NLDS?

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Let the rivalry be renewed. The Red Sox have knocked out the Yankees in the playoffs in 2004, 2018, and again in 2021. It’s been one-sided since 2003, at least in the postseason. The Yankees have the best player in the sport in Aaron Judge, and the offense is going to be tough to stop. The Red Sox have Garrett Crochet and flame throwers at the end of the bullpen. Can the Yankees score enough to overcome their poor bullpen and the potential of starting a rookie in Game 3?

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 6:08 p.m. ET ESPN

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

The defending champions won the NL West, but did not earn the bye to the NLDS and will have to take their chances against the upstart Reds. On paper, the Dodgers are big favorites, but the Wild Card round can get sticky really quickly. If Hunter Greene can win game one, all of the pressure gets put on the Dodgers.

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 9:08 p.m. ET on ESPN

Best Bets for Each Series

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians: Cleveland to win series 2-1 (+225)

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs: Padres to win series 2-0 (+280)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton Over .5 Home Runs in Game 1 (+350)

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers: Reds to win Game 1: +170

