5 Bold Predictions for Major League Baseball’s Final Weekend

The 2025 MLB regular season is nearing its end, and the drama is at a fever pitch.

Here are five fearless forecasts for how it all plays out.

1. Cal Raleigh Breaks Aaron Judge’s AL Home Run Record

Sitting on 60 homers, “Big Dumper” blasts three more against the Dodgers to become the new single-season American League home run king, surpassing Aaron Judge’s mark of 62.

2. Tigers Miss the Postseason, Completing Epic Collapse

Detroit, once holding a ten-game AL Central lead, can’t stop the bleeding and drops two of three in Boston as Cleveland claims the division crown. Meanwhile, the Astros take full advantage, sweeping the slumping Angels (losers of 11 of 13) to leapfrog the Tigers for the final Wild Card berth, leaving Detroit fans stunned and speechless.

3. Cincinnati Steals the Final NL Wild Card on a Tiebreaker; Mets Eliminated

The Mets hold a one-game lead over the Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot, but if New York stumbles in Miami, a tie (or even a three-way logjam with Arizona) swings the tiebreak math in Cincinnati’s favor. Prediction: Reds in, Mets out.

4. Blue Jays Take the AL East on a Tiebreaker

Toronto and New York finish deadlocked atop the division, but the Jays take the crown thanks to their 8-5 season-series edge over the Yankees. New York heads to October as the top AL Wild Card.

5. Seattle Sets Record, Sweeps Dodgers to Storm Into October

The Mariners need just one more victory to set a new franchise home-win streak. They don’t stop there — Seattle sweeps the Dodgers to push the record to 14 straight and roll into their ALDS bye with serious momentum.

