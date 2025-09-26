Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 1 hour ago

5 Bold Predictions for Major League Baseball’s Final Weekend

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


The 2025 MLB regular season is nearing its end, and the drama is at a fever pitch.

Here are five fearless forecasts for how it all plays out.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Cal Raleigh Breaks Aaron Judge’s AL Home Run Record

Sitting on 60 homers, “Big Dumper” blasts three more against the Dodgers to become the new single-season American League home run king, surpassing Aaron Judge’s mark of 62.

2. Tigers Miss the Postseason, Completing Epic Collapse

Detroit, once holding a ten-game AL Central lead, can’t stop the bleeding and drops two of three in Boston as Cleveland claims the division crown. Meanwhile, the Astros take full advantage, sweeping the slumping Angels (losers of 11 of 13) to leapfrog the Tigers for the final Wild Card berth, leaving Detroit fans stunned and speechless.

3. Cincinnati Steals the Final NL Wild Card on a Tiebreaker; Mets Eliminated

The Mets hold a one-game lead over the Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot, but if New York stumbles in Miami, a tie (or even a three-way logjam with Arizona) swings the tiebreak math in Cincinnati’s favor. Prediction: Reds in, Mets out.

4. Blue Jays Take the AL East on a Tiebreaker

Toronto and New York finish deadlocked atop the division, but the Jays take the crown thanks to their 8-5 season-series edge over the Yankees. New York heads to October as the top AL Wild Card.

5. Seattle Sets Record, Sweeps Dodgers to Storm Into October

The Mariners need just one more victory to set a new franchise home-win streak. They don’t stop there — Seattle sweeps the Dodgers to push the record to 14 straight and roll into their ALDS bye with serious momentum.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams and Seeds

MLB · 1 hour ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 3 Days Left

MLB · 2 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

5 Most Overrated Teams in Major League Baseball Right Now

MLB · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams With Seeding

MLB · 1 day ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 4 Days Left

MLB · 1 day ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Best Bets Today: Wednesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 24)

MLB · 2 days ago

Joe Cervenka

Predicting Which 12 Teams Make 2025 MLB Playoffs With Seeding

MLB · 2 days ago

Joe Cervenka

MLB Home Run Props Today (9/24): Big Dumper Among Best Bets

MLB · 2 days ago

Paul Connor

MLB Playoff Magic and Tragic Numbers for All Teams With 5 Days Left

MLB · 2 days ago

Joe Cervenka

Predicting Which 12 Teams Make the 2025 MLB Playoffs and Where They are Seeded

MLB · 3 days ago

Joe Cervenka