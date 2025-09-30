Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 1 hour ago

Ranking the 10 Most Important Yankees for a 2025 World Series Run

Patrick Kelleher

Host · Writer

  • 10. Ben Rice

    Ben Rice has quickly emerged as a premier hitter in this lineup, especially against right-handed pitching. The underlying numbers were there last season in his short stint with the big league club, but he is now getting the results in his first full season. More often than not, Rice finds the barrel of the bat and makes hard contact, and I expect that to continue in the postseason.

  • 2. Devin Williams

    Joe Davis said it best last season regarding Giancarlo Stanton, "If you perform in October, you can rewrite your whole story." That is exactly what Devin Williams looks to do. The Yankees traded for him this offseason with the vision of Williams shutting down the ninth inning as he has for his whole career in Milwaukee.

    After Williams struggled, the Yankees were forced to make several trades for bullpen help at the trade deadline. That said, the former Brewers closer has started to find his dominant form in the month of September, however, just in time to erase his regular-season struggles. This bullpen will simply go as far as Devin Williams takes them.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 3. Cam Schlittler

    One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Cam Schlittler, burst onto the scene out of necessity due to various injuries throughout the rotation. His 100mph fastball, combined with his low 90s slider, has turned plenty of heads in the organization and fanbase. Now he finds himself as the team's #3 starter in this postseason. If he can stabilize the third game of each series, it will go a long way for this team.

  • 4. Giancarlo Stanton

    In the post-Derek Jeter era, Giancarlo Stanton has been far and away the most reliable bat for the Yankees every October. Last season, Stanton put the team on his back throughout the postseason, mashing seven home runs and taking home the ALCS MVP. If the Yankees get back to the World Series, Giancarlo Stanton will be one of the main anchors in the lineup.

  • 5. Luke Weaver

    The Yankees were forced to make Luke Weaver the closer last season before the postseason started after former stopper Clay Holmes continued to struggle. Weaver became a household name amongst Yankees fans when he established himself as the team's top reliever during last year's run to the World Series. NYY will not need Weaver to close this time around, but they must get the same Weaver from last year if they want to shut the door on opposing lineups.

  • 6. Max Fried

    The decision to sign Max Fried to a lucrative $218 million contract has proven to be well worth the investment. After Gerrit Cole went down and needed Tommy John surgery, Fried was forced to become the ace of the staff, and he has not disappointed. Fried will have to pitch like the ace he is for the Yankees to get back to the World Series, and it all starts tonight against Garrett Crochet.

  • 7. Cody Bellinger

    Cody Bellinger has been more than advertised in his first season in the Bronx. He can play three, sometimes four positions at a Gold Glove level and has plenty of postseason experience in his time with the Dodgers. NYY is counting on the former NL MVP to continue his stellar play from the regular season.

  • 8. David Bednar

    The Yankees made the trade for David Bednar at this year's deadline with the vision of him closing down games in October. Coming from Pittsburgh, Bednar lacks significant postseason experience, so this will be his first true chance to be the closer for a World Series contender. The Yankees will need him in top form to reach their desired destination.

  • 9. Trent Grisham

    Trent Grisham has been among the bigger surprises in baseball this year. Entering a contract year, and known as the "throw-in piece" in the Juan Soto trade last season, Grisham set a career high in home runs with 35 and has established himself as the lead-off hitter against righties. Grisham's past success in the postseason could prove vital to this run.

  • 10. Ben Rice

    Ben Rice has quickly emerged as a premier hitter in this lineup, especially against right-handed pitching. The underlying numbers were there last season in his short stint with the big league club, but he is now getting the results in his first full season. More often than not, Rice finds the barrel of the bat and makes hard contact, and I expect that to continue in the postseason.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

2025 MLB Postseason: Best Wild Card Player Prop Bets Today (9/30)

MLB · 4 hours ago

Paul Connor

MLB Wild Card Best Bets: Tuesday's Top 2 Betting Picks (September 30)

MLB · 4 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

MLB Wild Card Top 5 Longshots Today: Tuesday Night's Picks (September 30)

MLB · 5 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

Predicting the 2025 MLB Postseason From Wild Card to World Series

MLB · 5 hours ago

Paul Connor

MLB Playoffs 2025: Predicting All 4 Wild Card Series Winners

MLB · 5 hours ago

Sammy Jacobs

5 Most Dangerous Teams Entering the 2025 MLB Playoffs

MLB · 1 day ago

Paul Connor

Power Ranking the 8 Teams in the MLB Wild Card Series Right Now

MLB · 1 day ago

Grant White

American League MVP Race Tightens: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners Stats Battle

MLB · 4 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

2025 MLB Playoffs: Predicting the 12 Postseason Teams and Seeds

MLB · 4 days ago

Joe Cervenka

5 Bold Predictions for Major League Baseball's Final Weekend

MLB · 4 days ago

Paul Connor