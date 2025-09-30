Ranking the 10 Most Important Yankees for a 2025 World Series Run

2. Devin Williams

Joe Davis said it best last season regarding Giancarlo Stanton, "If you perform in October, you can rewrite your whole story." That is exactly what Devin Williams looks to do. The Yankees traded for him this offseason with the vision of Williams shutting down the ninth inning as he has for his whole career in Milwaukee.

After Williams struggled, the Yankees were forced to make several trades for bullpen help at the trade deadline. That said, the former Brewers closer has started to find his dominant form in the month of September, however, just in time to erase his regular-season struggles. This bullpen will simply go as far as Devin Williams takes them.

