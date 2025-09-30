Ranking the 10 Most Important Yankees for a 2025 World Series Run
Patrick Kelleher
Host · Writer
10. Ben Rice
Ben Rice has quickly emerged as a premier hitter in this lineup, especially against right-handed pitching. The underlying numbers were there last season in his short stint with the big league club, but he is now getting the results in his first full season. More often than not, Rice finds the barrel of the bat and makes hard contact, and I expect that to continue in the postseason.
1. Aaron Judge
There is only one thing left for Aaron Judge to prove: carry the team to a World Series victory in vintage Aaron Judge form. His .205 career postseason average has been well documented throughout his legendary career. I'm old enough to remember this being the same narrative that haunted Alex Rodriguez until he finally broke out in 2009. Judge has nothing left to prove in terms of his individual talent. If the Yankees win a World Series, it will be because Aaron Judge finally performs in October like he always does from April to September.
2. Devin Williams
Joe Davis said it best last season regarding Giancarlo Stanton, "If you perform in October, you can rewrite your whole story." That is exactly what Devin Williams looks to do. The Yankees traded for him this offseason with the vision of Williams shutting down the ninth inning as he has for his whole career in Milwaukee.
After Williams struggled, the Yankees were forced to make several trades for bullpen help at the trade deadline. That said, the former Brewers closer has started to find his dominant form in the month of September, however, just in time to erase his regular-season struggles. This bullpen will simply go as far as Devin Williams takes them.
3. Cam Schlittler
One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Cam Schlittler, burst onto the scene out of necessity due to various injuries throughout the rotation. His 100mph fastball, combined with his low 90s slider, has turned plenty of heads in the organization and fanbase. Now he finds himself as the team's #3 starter in this postseason. If he can stabilize the third game of each series, it will go a long way for this team.
4. Giancarlo Stanton
In the post-Derek Jeter era, Giancarlo Stanton has been far and away the most reliable bat for the Yankees every October. Last season, Stanton put the team on his back throughout the postseason, mashing seven home runs and taking home the ALCS MVP. If the Yankees get back to the World Series, Giancarlo Stanton will be one of the main anchors in the lineup.
5. Luke Weaver
The Yankees were forced to make Luke Weaver the closer last season before the postseason started after former stopper Clay Holmes continued to struggle. Weaver became a household name amongst Yankees fans when he established himself as the team's top reliever during last year's run to the World Series. NYY will not need Weaver to close this time around, but they must get the same Weaver from last year if they want to shut the door on opposing lineups.
6. Max Fried
The decision to sign Max Fried to a lucrative $218 million contract has proven to be well worth the investment. After Gerrit Cole went down and needed Tommy John surgery, Fried was forced to become the ace of the staff, and he has not disappointed. Fried will have to pitch like the ace he is for the Yankees to get back to the World Series, and it all starts tonight against Garrett Crochet.
7. Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger has been more than advertised in his first season in the Bronx. He can play three, sometimes four positions at a Gold Glove level and has plenty of postseason experience in his time with the Dodgers. NYY is counting on the former NL MVP to continue his stellar play from the regular season.
8. David Bednar
The Yankees made the trade for David Bednar at this year's deadline with the vision of him closing down games in October. Coming from Pittsburgh, Bednar lacks significant postseason experience, so this will be his first true chance to be the closer for a World Series contender. The Yankees will need him in top form to reach their desired destination.
9. Trent Grisham
Trent Grisham has been among the bigger surprises in baseball this year. Entering a contract year, and known as the "throw-in piece" in the Juan Soto trade last season, Grisham set a career high in home runs with 35 and has established himself as the lead-off hitter against righties. Grisham's past success in the postseason could prove vital to this run.
