5 Most Dangerous Teams Entering the 2025 MLB Playoffs
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
5. Toronto Blue Jays
Why They're Dangerous: Toronto claimed the AL’s top seed and enters the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak. Their clinching 13-4 blowout was a reminder of just how explosive this lineup can be. If the bats stay hot, the Blue Jays could be the American League’s toughest out.
Introduction
The 2025 MLB Postseason gets underway on Tuesday. As the chase for a World Series title begins, here are five clubs that look the most threatening heading into October.
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
1. Milwaukee Brewers
Why They're Dangerous: The Brewers just put together the best season in franchise history, leading MLB with 97 wins and a +172 run differential. Their pitching staff remains one of the league’s deepest, and getting All-Star closer Trevor Megill back for October gives them a lethal weapon for high-leverage innings.
2. New York Yankees
Why They're Dangerous: Few teams are hotter heading into the playoffs. The Yankees closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and posted MLB’s second-best run differential (+164). That mix of momentum and underlying dominance is the perfect recipe for a deep postseason run.
3. Philadelphia Phillies
Why They're Dangerous: The NL East champs won 96 games, powered by an MLB-best 55 home victories. Citizens Bank Park has been a fortress all year, and the Phillies have a lineup built to thrive in October. Outside of a potential NLCS clash with Milwaukee, the road to the World Series runs through Philly.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
Why They're Dangerous: The defending World Series champs are once again loaded for October. LA won 93 games despite early-season rotation woes, which are now stabilizing, and boasts a star-studded lineup led by Shohei Ohtani, who crushed a franchise-record 55 home runs. When their pitching clicks, the Dodgers are truly menacing.
