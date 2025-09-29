Live NowLive
MLB · 48 minutes ago

5 Most Dangerous Teams Entering the 2025 MLB Playoffs

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

  5. Toronto Blue Jays

    Why They're Dangerous: Toronto claimed the AL's top seed and enters the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak. Their clinching 13-4 blowout was a reminder of just how explosive this lineup can be. If the bats stay hot, the Blue Jays could be the American League's toughest out.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  1. Milwaukee Brewers

    Why They're Dangerous: The Brewers just put together the best season in franchise history, leading MLB with 97 wins and a +172 run differential. Their pitching staff remains one of the league's deepest, and getting All-Star closer Trevor Megill back for October gives them a lethal weapon for high-leverage innings.

  2. New York Yankees

    Why They're Dangerous: Few teams are hotter heading into the playoffs. The Yankees closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and posted MLB's second-best run differential (+164). That mix of momentum and underlying dominance is the perfect recipe for a deep postseason run.

  3. Philadelphia Phillies

    Why They're Dangerous: The NL East champs won 96 games, powered by an MLB-best 55 home victories. Citizens Bank Park has been a fortress all year, and the Phillies have a lineup built to thrive in October. Outside of a potential NLCS clash with Milwaukee, the road to the World Series runs through Philly.

  4. Los Angeles Dodgers

    Why They're Dangerous: The defending World Series champs are once again loaded for October. LA won 93 games despite early-season rotation woes, which are now stabilizing, and boasts a star-studded lineup led by Shohei Ohtani, who crushed a franchise-record 55 home runs. When their pitching clicks, the Dodgers are truly menacing.

  • 5. Toronto Blue Jays

    Why They're Dangerous: Toronto claimed the AL’s top seed and enters the playoffs riding a four-game winning streak. Their clinching 13-4 blowout was a reminder of just how explosive this lineup can be. If the bats stay hot, the Blue Jays could be the American League’s toughest out.

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

