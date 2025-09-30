Predicting the 2025 MLB Postseason From Wild Card to World Series

‌



The hunt for a World Series crown begins tonight as the 2025 MLB postseason gets underway. Here’s my prediction for how the entire bracket unfolds.

AL Wild Card

(3) Cleveland Guardians vs. (6) Detroit Tigers

Detroit pulls off a mild upset in three games, riding Tarik Skubal’s dominance in Game 1 and timely hitting throughout the series.

Winner: Tigers

(4) New York Yankees vs. (5) Boston Red Sox

The Yankees closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and have Max Fried and Carlos Rodon lined up for Games 1 and 2. Boston, meanwhile, will be without Lucas Giolito for a potential Game 3, tilting the matchup toward New York.

Winner: Yankees

NL Wild Card

(4) Chicago Cubs vs. (5) San Diego Padres

Chicago’s home-field advantage and superior run differential (+144 to San Diego’s +81) give them the edge in this matchup.

Winner: Cubs

(3) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. (6) Cincinnati Reds

The Dodgers overwhelm the Reds in a two-game sweep, powered by Shohei Ohtani and a deep, versatile pitching staff.

Winner: Dodgers

ALDS

(1) Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees (4)

Toronto earned the AL’s top seed, but Bo Bichette’s health remains uncertain. New York enters with far more momentum and a much stronger run differential (+164 vs. +77). While the Blue Jays held the season series edge (8–5), the Yankees’ top-end rotation and recent surge suggest an upset in the making.

Winner: Yankees

(2) Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers (6)

Seattle leans on its home-field advantage (51–30 at T-Mobile Park) and an offense that ranked among the league’s best by wRC+.

Winner: Mariners

NLDS

(1) Milwaukee Brewers vs. (4) Chicago Cubs

The Brewers were tops in wins (97) and run differential (+172) during the regular season. This rivalry series goes the distance but ultimately tilts in Milwaukee’s favor.

Winner: Brewers

(2) Philadelphia Phillies vs. (3) Los Angeles Dodgers

The bye lets Philadelphia set up Cristopher Sanchez/Ranger Suarez. Even without Zack Wheeler (out for the season), the Phillies’ relentless lineup and closer Jhoan Duran are just enough to edge the defending World Series champs.

Winner: Phillies

ALCS

(2) Seattle Mariners vs. (4) New York Yankees

Seattle’s bats keep them competitive, but in a best-of-seven, the Yankees’ elite frontline pitching can dictate four of the games. New York’s stronger overall run profile tips the balance.

Winner: Yankees

NLCS

(1) Milwaukee Brewers vs. (2) Philadelphia Phillies

Wheeler’s absence will likely be felt over a seven-game series. Milwaukee’s home-field advantage and run prevention machine ultimately prove decisive in a razor-thin matchup.

Winner: Brewers

World Series

(1) Milwaukee Brewers vs. (4) New York Yankees

Milwaukee caps off the greatest season in franchise history with its first-ever World Series championship. The Brewers’ pitching depth and balanced lineup outlast the Yankees in six games.

Winner: Brewers

