MLB Playoffs: Power Ranking the 8 Teams in the Division Series

The Wild Card Round is over, and the Division Series Matchups are set. Here is how the series could play out.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies finished with the second-best record in baseball and ran away with the NL East crown. They have an MVP candidate in Kyle Schwarber and all-stars all over the field. The Phillies will have a tough road as they get the Dodgers this round, but they are the most complete team.

Odds to Win the Division Series: +100

2. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners won their first division title since 2001. They have the best starting rotation in the playoffs, and Cal Raleigh could be the MVP in the American League after blasting 60 home runs. Julio Rodriguez is playing his best baseball as well. The matchup against the Tigers is expected to be a hard-fought and low-scoring affair.

Odds to Win the Division Series: -170

3. New York Yankees

The Yankees have the talent to top the list, but a two-month period during which they lost their focus on the game of baseball cost them home-field advantage in the AL. The starting rotation looked great against Boston, and they played well on defense. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have not gotten hot in October yet, but the rest of the lineup is heating up. This is a very dangerous team if they can put it all together.

Odds to Win the Division Series: -155

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

The reigning champions underperformed in the regular season and had to play in the Wild Card Round. Shohei Ohtani is still an MVP-caliber player, and the Dodgers have enough starting pitching to run through October again. The issue is whether they can trust their bullpen to come through.

Odds to Win the Division Series: -120

5. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers may have been the surprise of Major League Baseball in 2025 as they finished with the league’s best record. However, they lack superstar power and have consistently fallen short in the playoffs. Can Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich lead the offense? Can the starting pitching give them enough not to burn out the bullpen? Time will tell.

Odds to Win the Division Series: -120

6. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays limped to the finish line in the regular season, but held off the Yankees’ late charge at the division. They have injuries in the rotation, but could also get Chris Bassitt and Bo Bichette back. Home-field advantage should help them, but can they turn it back on against the Yankees?

Odds to Win the Division Series: +130

7. Detroit Tigers

Another team that nearly collapsed out of the playoffs. The Tigers lost a double-digit division lead, but rallied to beat Cleveland in the Wildcard Round. Their ace, Tarik Skubal, is not available for game one, but he can turn a short series on its head.

Odds to Win the Division Series: +140

8. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs lack any superstars in pitching or hitting, but they are an excellent team. Michael Busch hit 34 home runs and had another in the clincher against San Diego in the Wild Card round. Cubs fans should travel well just up the road to Milwaukee, and Wrigley should be rocking for this matchup against the Brewers.

Odds to Win the Division Series: +100

