MLB ALDS Best Bets: Mariners vs Tigers Game 3 (October 7)

There is no stopping us now. The MLB postseason is finally here, and with games daily, there’s no shortage of betting opportunities all the way through October. We’ve got you covered for Tuesday’s baseball schedule!

Ballpark: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Where to Watch: FS1

FS1 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -1.5 (+128) | Total: 7.5

SEA -1.5 (+128) | 7.5 Moneyline: SEA -134 | DET +114

The current matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers might be the most competitive leg of MLB’s four divisional series. Knotted at one game apiece, the Mariners will head to Motor City to take on the Tigers at Comerica Park.

On the hill, expect to see Logan Gilbert and Jack Flaherty to start Game 3. Gilbert has been wonderfully efficient in 2025, posting a 3.35 FIP. From there, he is punching out 11.89 hitters per nine innings. Meanwhile, Flaherty is sporting a respectable 4.09 skill-interactive ERA. Flaherty has already pitched one game this postseason, giving up three hits and one earned run in the Wild Card series last Thursday.

Offensively, these ball clubs stack up pretty closely. The M’s compiled a .740 team OPS (10th) throughout the regular season, while Detroit was close behind with a .730 OPS (12th).

Presently, ESPN Analytics yields a 52.9% winning probability for Seattle. That adds to my confidence in taking the Mariners SU on the road. Also, it is tough for me to forget how the Tigers concluded the regular season. Notably, Detroit dropped 13 of its final 16 contests (squandering the AL Central crown in the process).

The M’s are favored here, displaying a -132 moneyline listing at FanDuel Sportsbook. Still, that is not the worst price to pay; give me Seattle winning outright in Game 3.

Best Bet: Mariners ML (-134)

Unders have been a popular play for the 2025 MLB postseason to this point, but I think we can go the other way for this bid. I’m targeting over 7.5 total runs on a warmer evening in downtown Detroit.

As mentioned earlier, both the Mariners and Tigers ranked within the top half of the MLB in terms of team OPS. From there, Seattle plated 4.73 runs per game (tied for ninth in baseball), while Detroit scored 4.68 runs per game (11th). Those combined figures show approximately 9.41 total runs per game.

Each of these squads is profitable for over bettors in 2025. With playoffs included, the M’s are tagged with an 88-71-5 (55.4%) record when it comes to the over, which is the second-best rate in the Majors. Across the way, the Tigers have cashed the over at an 85-75-7 (53.1%) clip.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has over 7.5 runs listed with a standard line. Given that favorable pricing, let’s enjoy our Tuesday evening rooting for plenty of offense!

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-110)

MLB ALDS Top Picks: Mariners vs. Tigers

Mariners ML (-134)

Mariners-Tigers Over 7.5 (-110)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the baseball diamond: play ball!

