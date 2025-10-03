Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 3 hours ago

Power Ranking the Top 10 Players in the MLB Divisional Series

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


MLB’s postseason heats up with the start of the Divisional Round. From MVP candidates to proven playoff performers, here are the top ten players to watch.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Shohei Ohtani

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: DH/SP

Key Notes: Another absurd two-way year with 55 HR and a 1.014 OPS at the plate, plus a 2.87 ERA on the mound; confirmed Game 1 starter against Philly. No other team in this round has a single piece that swings the odds more.

2. Aaron Judge

Team: New York Yankees

Position: OF

Key Notes: Arguably the game’s most lethal hitter (.331 AVG, 1.144 OPS, 53 HR this season). He tilts a series by himself.

3. Tarik Skubal 

Team: Detroit Tigers

Position: SP

Key Notes: As dominant as it gets (2.21 ERA, 241 K, 0.89 WHIP); tied a Tigers playoff record with 14 K’s in Game 1 of the Wild Card. Ace-of-aces stuff.

4. Cal Raleigh

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: C

Key Notes: Greatest offensive season ever by a catcher (60 HR, 125 RBI); power and clutch hitting make him as dangerous as anyone.

5. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: SP

Key Notes: True No. 1 form (2.49 ERA, 201 K, 0.99 WHIP) and delivered in the Wild Card clincher (6.2 IP, 0 ER, 9 K). That profile plays big in a five-game series.

6. Kyle Schwarber

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: DH

Key Notes: MLB RBI leader (132) with 56 HR and a .928 OPS in 2025; a true masher who crushed lefties this year (.964 OPS) and brings legit October fear factor (21 career postseason HR).

7. Freddie Freeman

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: 1B

Key Notes: Still a metronome in the heart of LA’s order (.295/.369/.500, .869 OPS). Hyper-reliable in big at-bats.

8. Bryce Harper

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: 1B

Key Notes: .844 OPS in ’25 plus a career 1.016 postseason OPS. Few hitters shift October leverage like Harper.

9. George Springer

Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Position: DH/OF

Key Notes: A throwback season (.309 AVG, .959 OPS) and a proven October operator. One of the game’s most dangerous leadoff men (61 career leadoff HR).

10. Julio Rodriguez

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: CF

Key Notes: Elite combination of power and speed (32 HR, 30 SB) along with premium defense in centerfield.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

