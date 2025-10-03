Power Ranking the Top 10 Players in the MLB Divisional Series

‌



MLB’s postseason heats up with the start of the Divisional Round. From MVP candidates to proven playoff performers, here are the top ten players to watch.

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: DH/SP

Key Notes: Another absurd two-way year with 55 HR and a 1.014 OPS at the plate, plus a 2.87 ERA on the mound; confirmed Game 1 starter against Philly. No other team in this round has a single piece that swings the odds more.

Team: New York Yankees

Position: OF

Key Notes: Arguably the game’s most lethal hitter (.331 AVG, 1.144 OPS, 53 HR this season). He tilts a series by himself.

Team: Detroit Tigers

Position: SP

Key Notes: As dominant as it gets (2.21 ERA, 241 K, 0.89 WHIP); tied a Tigers playoff record with 14 K’s in Game 1 of the Wild Card. Ace-of-aces stuff.

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: C

Key Notes: Greatest offensive season ever by a catcher (60 HR, 125 RBI); power and clutch hitting make him as dangerous as anyone.

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: SP

Key Notes: True No. 1 form (2.49 ERA, 201 K, 0.99 WHIP) and delivered in the Wild Card clincher (6.2 IP, 0 ER, 9 K). That profile plays big in a five-game series.

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: DH

Key Notes: MLB RBI leader (132) with 56 HR and a .928 OPS in 2025; a true masher who crushed lefties this year (.964 OPS) and brings legit October fear factor (21 career postseason HR).

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: 1B

Key Notes: Still a metronome in the heart of LA’s order (.295/.369/.500, .869 OPS). Hyper-reliable in big at-bats.

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Position: 1B

Key Notes: .844 OPS in ’25 plus a career 1.016 postseason OPS. Few hitters shift October leverage like Harper.

Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Position: DH/OF

Key Notes: A throwback season (.309 AVG, .959 OPS) and a proven October operator. One of the game’s most dangerous leadoff men (61 career leadoff HR).

Team: Seattle Mariners

Position: CF

Key Notes: Elite combination of power and speed (32 HR, 30 SB) along with premium defense in centerfield.

