MLB · 1 hour ago
Blue Jays vs Mariners: Best Player Props for ALCS Game 3
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
The ALCS shifts to Seattle tonight for Game 3 as the Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays.
Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.
Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
Where to Watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3
- Date: Oct. 15, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: Fubo
- Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+164) | Total: 7
- Moneyline: Blue Jays +110, Mariners -130
Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.
1. TOR George Springer to Record 2+ Total Bases (+120)
- Springer has hit this mark in both games of the series, including a home run in Game 1.
- He is 3-for-8 (.375) with a double in his career against Mariners starter George Kirby.
- Including the regular season, Springer has recorded 2+ total bases in five of eight games against Seattle this year.
2. SEA J.P. Crawford to Record an RBI (+330)
- Crawford recorded two RBI in Game 2’s win, part of a ten-run showing for the Mariners.
- The shortstop has had great success against Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber, going 6-for-12 with four RBI lifetime.
- Bieber is coming off a tough ALDS start at Yankee Stadium, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits over just 2.2 innings. If he struggles again, Crawford is in a perfect spot to cash in.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.