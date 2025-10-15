Blue Jays vs Mariners: Best Player Props for ALCS Game 3

‌



The ALCS shifts to Seattle tonight for Game 3 as the Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3

Date: Oct. 15, 2025

Oct. 15, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo

Fubo Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+164) | Total: 7

Mariners -1.5 (+164) | 7 Moneyline: Blue Jays +110, Mariners -130

1. TOR George Springer to Record 2+ Total Bases (+120)

Springer has hit this mark in both games of the series, including a home run in Game 1.

He is 3-for-8 (.375) with a double in his career against Mariners starter George Kirby .

. Including the regular season, Springer has recorded 2+ total bases in five of eight games against Seattle this year.

2. SEA J.P. Crawford to Record an RBI (+330)

Crawford recorded two RBI in Game 2’s win, part of a ten-run showing for the Mariners.

The shortstop has had great success against Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber , going 6-for-12 with four RBI lifetime.

, going 6-for-12 with four RBI lifetime. Bieber is coming off a tough ALDS start at Yankee Stadium, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits over just 2.2 innings. If he struggles again, Crawford is in a perfect spot to cash in.

