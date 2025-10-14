Live NowLive
MLB · 2 hours ago

Dodgers vs Brewers: Top Player Props for NLCS Game 2

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Game 2 of the NLCS goes tonight from Milwaukee as the Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player props for each side!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Location: American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI
  • TV: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max
  • Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+142) | Total: 7.5
  • Moneyline: Dodgers (-124), Brewers (+106)

1. LAD Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+255)

Don’t let Ohtani’s postseason slump scare you off. Yes, the superstar is hitting just , but two of his four hits have left the yard. Tonight, he’s in a prime spot to break out of his funk against Milwaukee’s ace Freddy Peralta.

Ohtani has had Peralta’s number in his career, going 3-for-9 (.333) with two home runs against him. That history is crucial, as Peralta has had his own struggles in these playoffs, posting a ERA and giving up three homers in just two starts.

After hitting 55 home runs during the regular season, the +255 odds on Ohtani represent supreme value despite his recent form.

2. MIL Jackson Chourio to Record an RBI (+200)

Chourio drove in Milwaukee’s lone run in last night’s loss, continuing what has been a strong postseason. Through six games, the 21-year-old is slashing .333/.348/.571 with one home run and a team-leading seven RBI. 

The matchup against LA’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto might seem rough on paper, but there’s an angle to exploit. Yamamoto was knocked around in his last start, giving up three runs in only four innings. More importantly for this prop, he’s been far more vulnerable to right-handed hitters, with righties accounting for 32 of the 48 earned runs Yamamoto allowed during the regular season. That split puts the right-handed Chourio in a great position to cash in. At , there’s excellent value here.

