MLB NLCS Best Bets: Dodgers vs Brewers Game 2 (October 14)

‌



There is no stopping us now. The MLB postseason is finally here, and with games daily, there’s no shortage of betting opportunities all the way through October. We’ve got you covered for Tuesday’s baseball schedule!

Ballpark: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Where to Watch: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

TBS/truTV/HBO Max Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Spread: LAD -1.5 (+140) | Total: 7.5 (+100/-122)

LAD -1.5 (+140) | 7.5 (+100/-122) Moneyline: LAD -124 | MIL +106

Tuesday will present Game 2 of the 2025 NLCS from America’s Dairyland. With that, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers. On the mound, expect to see starting pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Freddy Peralta.

The Dodgers have lost just one playoff game this year, going 6-1 since the regular season concluded. Yamamoto has made two appearances over that span, compiling 11 strikeouts and three earned runs over 10.2 innings pitched.

Peralta earned a 3.64 FIP over the 2025 campaign. However, he has displayed mixed results over his two postseason starts. He’s gone 1-1 in these playoffs, surrendering a total of five earned runs.

It’s only Game 2, but Milwaukee should be fighting for its collective lives tonight. They’ll hope to avoid an 0-2 deficit before heading to Dodger Stadium later this week.

Both lineups on hand have been inconsistent since the regular season concluded. Still, I have more comfort with Yamamoto in this spot. He built a 3.32 skill-interactive ERA this past campaign, working incredibly efficiently. I believe Yamamoto will do well at keeping the Brewers’ bats quiet for a second consecutive night.

Best Bet: Dodgers ML (-124)

The 2025 MLB postseason has been slightly more favorable to under bettors, and I think this contest in Milwaukee will fuel that trend. Thus far, the under has prevailed in 17 of 31 playoff contests this year, which translates to a 54.8% win rate for supporters.

Another reason I like under 7.5 runs tonight is that American Family Field is not the easiest venue to produce quality at-bats. In 2025, the Brewers’ home stadium ranked within the bottom five MLB stadiums, with a 97 Park Factor score (according to Baseball Savant). Notably, it is one of the toughest ballparks to collect extra-base hits.

Between the Brewers and Dodgers, these two squads match up closely in terms of talent. With that said, it seems likely that we will see another bid similar to the one in Game 1. I anticipate Yamamoto and Peralta will pitch deep into the evening, controlling the tempo and momentum.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-110)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

MLB NLCS Top Picks: Dodgers vs. Brewers

Dodgers ML (-124)

Dodgers-Brewers Under 7.5 (-110)

Tuesday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the baseball diamond: play ball!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.