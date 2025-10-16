5 Reasons The Yankees’ Drought Has Reached 16 Seasons

Hal Steinbrenner's Complacency

Hal Steinbrenner has now been the full-time owner of the Yankees for 15 years, following the passing of his legendary father, George, in 2010. In that timeframe, Hal has not made a single change in the front office and essentially handed the keys of the franchise to GM Brian Cashman. His lack of urgency and accountability when it comes to the executives in the front office is the main reason this team has gone 16 years without a World Series ring. Unfortunately for Hal, that 'championship or bust' expectation seems to have passed on to his father.

