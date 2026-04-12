Padres Notebook (4/11): Tatis starting at second base for the first in his major league career

SAN DIEGO — Another day, another change to the San Diego Padres’ lineup, however this decision could raise some eyebrows.

Before the start of the third meeting against the Rockies, Padres manager Craig Stammen made a bold move by having all-star outfield Fernando Tatis Jr. start at second base for the first time in his major league career. While it isn’t completely unfamiliar territory for Tatis, who played some second base during Spring Training, he has little to no experience at the position during live play.

The only other time Tatis has ever appeared at second base was in 2023 in the ninth inning with two out against the Phillies.

Stammen said pregame that conversations of this possible alteration began during Spring Training in case starting second base Jake Cronenworth ever got hurt. While it is a reasonable explanation, Tatis hasn’t had time to prepare himself at the position because of his time spent at the World Baseball Classic.

“He didn’t do a ton in spring as he was at the WBC, but Fernando loves taking ground balls almost everyday. He did it all last season, ” Stammen said on how comfortable at the position change. “You know, will he be perfect, like the best second baseman of all time? He might be but you never know. You know we’ll see but I’m not that worried about Fernando Tatis Jr. playing second base.”

What is shocking is that the team didn’t consider moving Tatis back to his original position at shortstop, which he hasn’t played since 2021, and have Cronenworth play his standard spot. However, Stammen is confident in Tatis’ ability to not only learn how to play second base, but how the challenges of playing a new position could give him the chance to figure out his woes at the plate.

“You know, maybe him concentrating on playing second base unlocks him at the plate and stops thinking so much about it,” Stammen said. “He uses his natural talent to take over… He’s getting a little frustrated, but I think we can tell that he’s getting a little frustrated that none of those hits are falling. And (We) keep patting him on the back and say, ‘Hey, they’re eventually going to fall’.”

It also appears that Tatis isn’t thinking too much about it either, as he gave a ‘big smile’ when he found out the news.

In a corresponding move, usual starting second baseman Cronenworth will play at shortstop for the first time since the end of the last season and Nick Castellanos will start out in right field, while Miguel Andujar will be the designated hitter. The walk-off hero of Thursday’s contest, Xander Bogaerts, will have the night off tonight.

With all these lineup moves, it is fair to say that Stammen is a supporter of giving players like Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill a day off. Despite this only being the third week of the season, Stammen believes players in this era are put under a great amount of pressure every single day and a little rest here and there will not only benefit his players but his team later down the road of a 162 game season.

“I think, you know, the days of playing 162 (games) are just really tough now in this day and age with all the media tension and stress level that they endure on a daily basis,” Stammen said. “I think it’s important for them to just get a little breather and in my opinion they’re going to be fresher at the end of the season. We’ll see if I’m right or not, but you know, we’re just trying to do what’s best for them.”