Yankees vs. Giants: Best Bets for MLB Opening Night on Netflix

Baseball is back! The 2026 MLB season officially gets underway tonight as Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees travel to the Bay Area to take on Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants.

New York will send lefty Max Fried to the mound, while San Francisco counters with Logan Webb.

Adding to the spectacle, the game will be broadcast on Netflix, marking the streaming platform’s first foray into Major League Baseball.

Here is everything else you need to know, along with my top bets!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Yankees vs. Giants

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA

Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA TV: N/A

N/A Live Stream: Netflix

Netflix Moneyline: Yankees (-126), Giants (+108) | Total: 7

Best Bet #1: Under 7.0 Total Runs (-115)

With Fried and Webb toeing the rubber, this interleague matchup has all the makings of a classic pitcher’s duel. Fried enters his Opening Night start for the Yanks fresh off a stellar 2025 campaign, posting a 2.86 ERA and an impressive 19-5 record. On the other side, Webb led the National League in strikeouts (224) and innings pitched (207.0) last season, proving once again that he is an absolute workhorse. When you combine two elite arms with the notoriously pitcher-friendly dimensions of Oracle Park, runs should be at an absolute premium tonight.

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Best Bet #2: NYY Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+250)

While backing a hitter in a projected low-scoring game might feel counterintuitive, Judge is the exception. This game serves as a Northern California homecoming for the Yankees’ captain, and Judge already has a proven track record against Webb in this exact scenario, famously launching a first-inning home run off the Giants’ ace on Opening Day back in 2023. Webb is masterful at inducing weak contact with his sinker-slider mix, but if he makes a mistake and leaves one over the plate, Judge will likely put it in the seats.

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