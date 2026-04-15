2026 NBA Play-In Tournament: Best Bets Today (April 15)

Following an absolutely thrilling opening act, the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament rolls on tonight with another doubleheader. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Orlando Magic in the 7-vs-8 matchup. After that, the spotlight shifts to Los Angeles for the late game, where Kawhi Leonard and the No. 9 LA Clippers take on Stephen Curry and the No. 10 Golden State Warriors.

Both games will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are my top bets for the action!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: GSW Stephen Curry 5+ Made Threes (+135) @ LA Clippers

In a do-or-die elimination game, you back the best shooter on the planet. With the Warriors fighting for their postseason lives, Golden State’s offense should revolve entirely around Curry’s heroics. The future Hall of Famer appeared fully recovered from his ankle injury in the regular-season finale against these same Clippers, knocking down 4 of 9 attempts from deep in just 29 minutes. Tonight, expect Steve Kerr to keep Steph in constant motion from the opening tip, using screens and off-ball action to free him up on the perimeter. Curry has built his legacy on delivering in pressure-packed moments, and this matchup sets up as another spot where his volume and confidence from long range should be on full display. At plus money, this is easily my favorite prop of the night.

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Best Bet #2: Philadelphia 76ers UNDER 112.5 Points (-104) vs. Orlando Magic

While Philadelphia is a slight 2.0-point home favorite, Joel Embiid (abdomen) is out, which changes the math in a big way. The Sixers’ offense has been far more ordinary without the former MVP, dropping to a 112.9 offensive rating in Embiid-less games compared to 118.5 when he’s available. Orlando is also arriving in excellent defensive form, posting a 106.3 defensive rating over its last five games. In a play-in setting where possessions usually get more deliberate and every half-court trip matters, I’d rather attack Philly’s scoring ceiling than pick a side.

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