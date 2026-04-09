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NBA · 1 hour ago

Best NBA Bets Thursday, April 9: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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Welcome to Thursday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: LAL LeBron James OVER 9.5 Assists (-106) @ Golden State Warriors

This is one of the strongest role-based props on the board. With the Lakers down Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James is undoubtedly the team’s primary creator. “The King" is coming off a massive 15-assist performance against Dallas, and he’s already posted nine and ten dimes in two earlier meetings with Golden State this season. In a matchup where Los Angeles will need LeBron to orchestrate everything, the path to double-digit assists is very clear.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Best Bet #2: TOR Jakob Poeltl OVER 11.5 Points (-106) vs. Miami Heat

I like backing Poeltl in this quick rematch with Miami. The veteran center has scored at least 12 points in back-to-back games and three of his past four. More importantly, we just saw this matchup two nights ago, with Poeltl scoring 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Getting this number at just -106 odds is a nice value for an efficient big, whose offense mostly comes at the rim, especially after the Heat had no answer for Poeltl on Tuesday.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 9 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+4.5

+150

O 236.5

TOR

TOR

-4.5

-156

U 236.5

Apr 9 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHI

CHI

-6.5

-233

O 246.5

WAS

WAS

+6.5

+223

U 246.5

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