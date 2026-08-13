Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NBA · 1 hour ago

Lakers’ 2026-27 schedule packed with reunions and road tests

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The NBA released its 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday, laying out the Los Angeles Lakers road for the 2026-27 season. 

The Lakers will have 34 nationally televised games, 15 back-to-back sets, three five-game home stands, and a Christmas reunion in L.A. against LeBron James.

The Lakers will open the season Oct. 21 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena, beginning the Lakers’ first full season in eight years without James.

It will be an unusual sight for Lakers fans: James back at Crypto.com Arena, this time in a Sixers uniform.

The Lakers will face James again for the final time on March 4 in Philadelphia.

L.A.’s revamped roster, now led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, will face its busiest stretch late in the season. Five games in seven days from March 11 to 17.

That stretch begins with home games on consecutive nights against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers will then host Golden State on March 14, visit Portland on March 16 and return home to face Phoenix the next night.

The team’s longest road trip will feature seven games in 12 days from Jan. 28 through Feb. 8. 

The Lakers will visit Indiana, New York, Charlotte, Boston, Brooklyn, San Antonio and Phoenix. The trip includes a back-to-back against the Knicks and the Hornets.

And you can't forget the Lakers-Celtics rivalry games with two nationally televised meetings. L.A. will host Boston on Jan. 7 before visiting the Celtics on Feb. 2 during its seven-game road trip.

But good news for the Lakers and what will likely be a tight Western Conference late in the season: they will finish the regular season with five straight games at home, which could help if they are fighting for playoff position.

James will not be the only former Laker facing his old team with seven players exiting from last season's roster.

Rui Hachimura will make his first appearance against the Lakers with the Clippers on Oct. 23, two nights after the season opener. Jaxson Hayes will face L.A. with the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25.

That Oct. 25 game will also mark Walker Kessler’s first matchup against Utah since the Lakers acquired the center from the Jazz in a blockbuster offseason trade.

Luke Kennard’s first game against the Lakers with the Suns will come Nov. 15. Marcus Smart will face his former team for the first time when L.A. visits the Houston Rockets on Nov. 30, while Deandre Ayton will face the Lakers with the Washington Wizards on Jan. 5.

Lakers’ holiday schedule

  • Halloween — Oct. 31: No game
  • Veterans Day — Nov. 11: At Milwaukee
  • Thanksgiving — Nov. 26: No game
  • Christmas Eve — Dec. 24: No game
  • Christmas Day — Dec. 25: vs. Philadelphia on ABC
  • New Year’s Eve — Dec. 31: At New Orleans
  • New Year’s Day — Jan. 1: No game
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 18: No game
  • Valentine’s Day — Feb. 14: No game
  • Presidents Day — Feb. 15: No game
  • St. Patrick’s Day — March 17: vs. Phoenix on ESPN
  • Easter Sunday — March 28: At Houston on ESPN

With a lot of new faces in the building, the Lakers’ season will depend on how quickly they come together when the schedule begins testing its chemistry.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 13 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

-1.5

-104

O 8.5

Minnesota Twins logo

MIN

+1.5

-104

U 8.5

Aug 13 10:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Texas Rangers logo

TEX

-1.5

-148

O 7.5

Los Angeles Angels logo

LAA

+1.5

+138

U 7.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 World Series Odds: Post-Trade Deadline
MLB · 5 hours ago
2026 World Series Odds: Post-Trade Deadline
Shohei Ohtani's Pitching: Will He Take the Mound Again?
MLB · 4 days ago
Shohei Ohtani's Pitching: Will He Take the Mound Again?
MLB Home Run Race: Schwarber vs. Yordan - Who Will Prevail?
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Home Run Race: Schwarber vs. Yordan - Who Will Prevail?
MLB Playoff Predictions: Who Will Dominate the AL and NL?
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Playoff Predictions: Who Will Dominate the AL and NL?
MLB Predictions: Analyzing American League Division Races
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Predictions: Analyzing American League Division Races