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NBA · 3 hours ago

Lakers announce 2026-27 preseason schedule

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their 2026-27 preseason schedule Tuesday, revealing a five-game slate before the new season with a new-look roster.

The preseason schedule is highlighted by a special matchup against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 13. 

Tickets for the Las Vegas game will go on sale July 24, giving fans the opportunity to watch the Lakers and Warriors battle before the start of the regular season.

The Lakers will open their preseason schedule with back-to-back road games, beginning Monday, Oct. 5, against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. The team will then travel to Chase Center to face the Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

After starting the preseason away from home, the Lakers will return to Crypto.com Arena for two home games. The Lakers will host the Kings on Thursday, Oct. 8, followed by a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 16, to close out the preseason schedule.

Tickets for the Lakers’ preseason games at Crypto.com Arena will go on sale in August.

All Lakers preseason games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet, with radio coverage available on ESPN LA 710 AM and Spanish-language coverage on KFWB 980 AM.

With a reworked roster and new expectations in the post-LeBron James era entering the 2026-27 season, the preseason will provide the Lakers with an opportunity to develop their team chemistry and prepare for the challenges ahead in JJ Redick's third season as head coach.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 21 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

+1.5

+102

O 9

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-120

U 9

Jul 21 7:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TB

TB

-1.5

-108

O 7.5

TOR

TOR

+1.5

-108

U 7.5

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