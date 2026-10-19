Lakers part ways with Dalton Knecht ahead of season opener

The Los Angeles Lakers waived forward Dalton Knecht on Monday, the team announced, finalizing a roster decision ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The move brings the Lakers from 16 players on standard contracts to the NBA’s regular-season limit of 15. Knecht leaves the organization after two seasons, having been selected 17th overall in the 2024 draft.

The #Lakers updated roster after officially announcing they have waived Dalton Knecht. pic.twitter.com/7s9l1cJgB3 — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) October 19, 2026

His departure follows an offseason overhaul that increased competition for playing time on the perimeter. Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle were among the additions competing for roles alongside the Lakers’ returning players.

Coach JJ Redick addressed Knecht’s situation before the preseason finale, explaining that changes to the roster had altered the team’s needs and his fit. Redick also credited Knecht’s improvement while acknowledging the difficulty of his position within a crowded wing group.

Knecht showed his scoring potential during his rookie season, highlighted by a 37-point outing against the Utah Jazz. He ultimately was unable to establish a lasting place in the Lakers’ rotation as the roster evolved.

The #Lakers roster is now down to the standard 15-man roster after waiving Dalton Knecht. He averaged 7.1 points and shot 36.8% from 3 in 132 games for the Lakers. https://t.co/uLeMAIDZbz — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) October 19, 2026

He averaged 7.1 points and shot 36.8% from 3 in 132 games for the Lakers.

L.A. now enters opening week with its roster reduced and attention turning toward Redick’s rotation around Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

The preseason gave Redick opportunities to examine different lineups, including combinations featuring Williams and Thybulle. Those evaluations will continue as the Lakers determine how to distribute minutes among their remaining wings.

For Knecht, Monday’s announcement closes a brief Lakers tenure that began with the organization using a first-round selection on his shooting and scoring ability.

He will now look for another NBA opportunity while the Lakers prepare to host Golden State at Crypto.com Arena.