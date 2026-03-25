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NBA · 19 minutes ago

Lakers vs. Pacers Preview: L.A. Eyes Bounce-Back Win to Close Road Trip

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Los Angeles Lakers (46–26) vs. Indiana Pacers (16–56) | Game 73 of 82

WHERE TO WATCH AND WHAT TIME

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Tip-off: 4:00 p.m.  

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse—Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet 

Radio: ESPN LA 710 / 1330 KWKW

GAME PREVIEW

The Lakers (45–25) take on the Pacers (16–56) for the final matchup of their six-game road trip.

Los Angeles snapped their nine-game win streak on Tuesday in Detroit in a three-point loss against the Pistons. It was the Lakers’ first loss since March 5.

The Lakers look to bounce back in the win column against the Pacers, who have the worst record in the NBA without their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, all season.

Dončić had yet another 30-point game, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Dončić has put up 30 or more points in the Lakers’ nine-game win streak, including two triple-doubles.

LeBron James failed to score a bucket in the first half in Detroit but still impacted the game in other ways, as he was one rebound shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) were out of the lineup in Detroit but both could make their returns in Indiana with upgrades on the injury report. 

Smart is probable and Hachimura is questionable.

The Pacers snapped a 16-game losing streak in their previous contest in a two-point win in Orlando on Monday.

Tonight’s matchup marks the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams this season.

The Lakers are 23-14 on the road, while the Pacers are 6-31 at home.

WHERE THEY STAND

The Lakers still sit at No. 3 in the West at 46-26, with the Nuggets (45-28) right behind them by one and a half games. 

L.A. has to stack wins to secure the third seed with now nine games left.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Lakers’ scouting report on Indiana will be limiting Pascal Siakam.

In 57 games this season, Siakam has been the Pacers’ leading scorer at 24 points per game. He is coming off a 37-point performance and their success rides on him.

Andrew Nembhard is another guy to look out for who runs their backcourt offense, averaging 17.1 points and 7.4 assists. He had a season-high 14 assists in Orlando.

WHAT TO AVOID

Getting the 3-ball going.

In the Lakers’ loss in Detroit, the Lakers shot 28% from 3, making just eight of their 28 shot attempts from deep. 

The Pistons have been the best team at not allowing teams to get hot from 3, allowing the least amount per game this season. The Pacers are right behind as the second-best team in 3-pointers allowed per game.

The Lakers have to avoid another cold night from 3-point range.

NOTABLE OPPONENT RANKS AMONG THE NBA

The Pacers’ current ranking:

second-worst (109.5) in offensive rating

26th (118.2) in defensive rating

Other rankings:

  • PTS — 27th (111.6)

  • FGM — 28th (40.5)

  • FG% — 27th (45.4%)

  • 3 p.m. — 28th (48%)

  • 3P% — 20th (35.1%)

  • REB — 26th (41.8)

SEASON SERIES

Game 1 — Lakers 128-117 win vs. Pacers on March. 6

INJURY REPORT

Lakers:

  • Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness): Questionable

  • Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness): Probable

  • Adou Thiero (left knee soreness): Questionable 

Pacers:

  • Obi Toppin (right foot injury management): Probable

  • Andrew Nembhard (right calf contusion): Probable

  • Aaron Nesmith (right ankle injury management): Probable

  • Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain): Probable

  • Ivica Zubac (fractured rib): Out for season

  • Johnny Furphy (torn right ACL): Out for season

  • Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles surgery): Out

THREADS FOR THE GAME

The Lakers will wear their purple Statement Edition uniform on the road, while the Pacers will wear their gold Statement Edition uniform.

NEXT MATCHUP

The Lakers head home with their next three games at Crypto.com Arena against Brooklyn, Washington and Cleveland.

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