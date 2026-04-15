Ranking the Top 10 NBA Stars in the Play-In Games Right Now

2. Devin Booker | Phoenix Suns
Previous Rank: 2
The Valley’s Closer And Tactical Floor General
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Devin Booker enters the 2026 Play-In Tournament as the tactical heartbeat of the Phoenix Suns (45-37), averaging 26.1 PPG and 6.0 APG. With Kevin Durant long gone, Booker has evolved into a true floor general, making critical decisions in clutch moments. His 45.6% field goal percentage is particularly impressive given the high volume of difficult, contested mid-range jumpers he takes to disrupt opponent defensive sets.
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The most revealing metric for Booker’s one-game impact is his fourth-quarter dominance, where he averaged 5.9 points per final frame alone. He is widely considered one of the better closers in basketball, known for shooting nearly 90% from the free-throw line in high-leverage situations. Despite missing the All-NBA threshold of 65 games due to a mid-season absence, his on-court productivity suggests a player of First-Team caliber. The Suns are significantly more dangerous when Booker is the primary hub, as his ability to read double-teams has improved his assist-to-turnover ratio significantly.
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Booker’s 8.1 free-throw attempts per game suggest he will relentlessly attack the rim . His True Shooting percentage of 58.5% confirms that he remains an elite three-level threat regardless of a slight regression in three-point accuracy. If the Suns are to advance, Booker will likely need to log 35+ minutes as the engine that makes the team go.
Game 1 Result: Lost vs. Trail Blazers 114-110
Next Game: Friday vs. Clippers/Warriors winner