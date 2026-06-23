The CBS Sports 2026 NBA Mock Draft: 30 First Round Picks

14. Charlotte Hornets
Koa Peat NBA Draft Profile
- Position: PF/SF
- College: Arizona
- Class: Freshman
Koa Peat NBA Draft Combine Shooting Drills
- Off Dribble: 15/30
- Spot Up: 6/25
- 3PT Star/Side: 17/50
Koa Peat NBA Scouting Combine Measurements
- Height (w/o Shoes): 6'7.00"
- Weight: 245.0 lbs
- Wingspan: 6'11.25"
Koa Peat NBA Scouting Combine Measurables
- Three Quarter Sprints (seconds): 3.16
- Standing Vertical Leap: 34.5"
- Max Vertical Leap: 37.5"
NBA Draft Prospect Ranking: 18
The Hornets nailed the 2025 draft, and they’re looking to keep that momentum going. Koa Peat is a throwback power forward, physical, tough, and a winning intangibles machine. He doesn't have the outside shot yet, but he does everything else you need to win games.
"Peat is another polarizing prospect because he's strong, physical, can finish, rebound, short-roll to get downhill, and even play-make a bit, but doesn't shoot. He was pivotal to Arizona's Big 12 championships and Final Four run, and loaded with winning intangibles."
Koa Peat 2025-26 Stats
- Points: 14.1 PPG
- Rebounds: 5.6 RPG
- Assists: 2.6 APG
The Fit: A tough, physical forward who adds grit and rebounding to the second unit.