Top NBA Player Props for Today: Thursday’s Best Bets, Predictions
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this small four-game slate.
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. ORL PF Tristan da Silva 3+ Made Threes (+164) vs. LA Clippers
- da Silva will start a fourth straight game in place of the injured Paolo Banchero.
- He is coming off a 3-for-7 showing from downtown in Orlando’s last contest.
- da Silva has hit this mark in two of his past three games, shooting 45.5% from deep during that span.
- The Clippers allow the fourth-most made threes per game and rank 24th in defensive efficiency.
2. PHI PG Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-104) @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Maxey is averaging a career-high 4.7 rebounds per game this season.
- He has grabbed at least four boards in eight of his last ten games.
- Milwaukee is allowing the sixth-most rebounds per game and the seventh-most to point guards.
- Maxey is playing massive minutes, averaging a league-high 40.3 per game, giving him ample opportunity to cash this prop.
