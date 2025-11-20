Live NowLive
NBA · 2 hours ago

Top NBA Player Props for Today: Thursday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this small four-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. ORL PF Tristan da Silva 3+ Made Threes (+164) vs. LA Clippers

  • da Silva will start a fourth straight game in place of the injured Paolo Banchero.
  • He is coming off a 3-for-7 showing from downtown in Orlando’s last contest.
  • da Silva has hit this mark in two of his past three games, shooting 45.5% from deep during that span.
  • The Clippers allow the fourth-most made threes per game and rank 24th in defensive efficiency.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. PHI PG Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-104) @ Milwaukee Bucks

  • Maxey is averaging a career-high 4.7 rebounds per game this season.
  • He has grabbed at least four boards in eight of his last ten games.
  • Milwaukee is allowing the sixth-most rebounds per game and the seventh-most to point guards.
  • Maxey is playing massive minutes, averaging a league-high 40.3 per game, giving him ample opportunity to cash this prop.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.