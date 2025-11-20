Top NBA Player Props for Today: Thursday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets on this small four-game slate.

1. ORL PF Tristan da Silva 3+ Made Threes (+164) vs. LA Clippers

da Silva will start a fourth straight game in place of the injured Paolo Banchero .

in place of the injured . He is coming off a 3-for-7 showing from downtown in Orlando’s last contest.

in Orlando’s last contest. da Silva has hit this mark in two of his past three games , shooting 45.5% from deep during that span.

, shooting during that span. The Clippers allow the fourth-most made threes per game and rank 24th in defensive efficiency.

2. PHI PG Tyrese Maxey OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-104) @ Milwaukee Bucks

Maxey is averaging a career-high 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

this season. He has grabbed at least four boards in eight of his last ten games .

. Milwaukee is allowing the sixth-most rebounds per game and the seventh-most to point guards .

and the . Maxey is playing massive minutes, averaging a league-high 40.3 per game, giving him ample opportunity to cash this prop.

