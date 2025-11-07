Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Friday’s Best Bets, Predictions

It’s a loaded 11-game slate in the NBA tonight, and a pair of young and talented big men headline our daily player prop bets.

Tipping things off is Detroit’s Jalen Duren in a road matchup against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets (1-7).

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DET Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-114) @ Brooklyn Nets

Duren is coming off a massive 22-rebound performance in Detroit’s last contest, one shy of tying his career-high.

in Detroit’s last contest, one shy of tying his career-high. He is averaging 13.5 RPG in his last four appearances .

. Brooklyn is allowing the third-most rebounds per game and shooting just 44.2% from the field ( 25th in the NBA ), giving Duren plenty of opportunities to crash the boards.

and shooting just from the field ( ), giving Duren plenty of opportunities to crash the boards. Duren averaged 12.3 RPG against the Nets last season .

. He has played at least 33 minutes in three of his past four games, well above his season average of 26.4.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

2. CLE Evan Mobley OVER 1.5 Blocks (-106) @ Washington Wizards

Mobley is averaging 1.8 blocks per game this season.

this season. He has swatted at least two shots in five of his past seven contests .

. Washington is allowing the second-most blocks per game to opponents (6.7).

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.