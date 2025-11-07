Live NowLive
NBA · 1 hour ago

Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Friday’s Best Bets, Predictions

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

It’s a loaded 11-game slate in the NBA tonight, and a pair of young and talented big men headline our daily player prop bets.

Tipping things off is Detroit’s Jalen Duren in a road matchup against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets (1-7). 

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. DET Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-114) @ Brooklyn Nets

  • Duren is coming off a massive 22-rebound performance in Detroit’s last contest, one shy of tying his career-high.
  • He is averaging 13.5 RPG in his last four appearances.
  • Brooklyn is allowing the third-most rebounds per game and shooting just 44.2% from the field (25th in the NBA), giving Duren plenty of opportunities to crash the boards.
  • Duren averaged 12.3 RPG against the Nets last season.
  • He has played at least 33 minutes in three of his past four games, well above his season average of 26.4.

2. CLE Evan Mobley OVER 1.5 Blocks (-106) @ Washington Wizards

  • Mobley is averaging 1.8 blocks per game this season.
  • He has swatted at least two shots in five of his past seven contests.
  • Washington is allowing the second-most blocks per game to opponents (6.7).

