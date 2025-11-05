Live NowLive
NBA · 4 hours ago

Spurs vs Lakers: Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today (11/5)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

It’s a marquee matchup in the NBA tonight as Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-2) host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (5-1).

Here’s everything you need to know, along with my best player prop bets!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

  • Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: ESPN App
  • Spread: Lakers -3 (-108) | Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs (+122), Lakers (-144)

Prop #1: SAS Victor Wembanyama to Record 4+ Assists (-113)

  • Wembanyama has hit this mark in three of his last four games, averaging exactly 4.0 APG during that span.
  • The Lakers rank in the bottom half of the league in opponent assists per game (26.8).

Prop #2: LAL Marcus Smart OVER 1.5 Steals (-132)

  • Smart has recorded at least two swipes in three consecutive games.
  • San Antonio is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game on the road in the early going, the tenth-most in the Association.
  • Smart has been starting for the Lakers and has played at least 31 minutes in three of his past four games, providing him ample opportunity to cash this prop.

Prop #3: SAS Stephon Castle OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+104)

  • Castle has drained multiple three-pointers in back-to-back games, shooting 44.4% from downtown over that stretch. I’ll continue to ride the hot hand.
  • The Lakers are allowing the tenth-most made threes per game (13.6).

