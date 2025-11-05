Spurs vs Lakers: Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today (11/5)

It’s a marquee matchup in the NBA tonight as Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-2) host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (5-1).

Where to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: ESPN App

ESPN App Spread: Lakers -3 (-108) | Total: 227.5

Lakers -3 (-108) | 227.5 Moneyline: Spurs (+122), Lakers (-144)

Prop #1: SAS Victor Wembanyama to Record 4+ Assists (-113)

Wembanyama has hit this mark in three of his last four games, averaging exactly 4.0 APG during that span.

The Lakers rank in the bottom half of the league in opponent assists per game (26.8).

Prop #2: LAL Marcus Smart OVER 1.5 Steals (-132)

Smart has recorded at least two swipes in three consecutive games.

San Antonio is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game on the road in the early going, the tenth-most in the Association.

Smart has been starting for the Lakers and has played at least 31 minutes in three of his past four games, providing him ample opportunity to cash this prop.

Prop #3: SAS Stephon Castle OVER 1.5 Made Threes (+104)

Castle has drained multiple three-pointers in back-to-back games, shooting 44.4% from downtown over that stretch. I’ll continue to ride the hot hand.

The Lakers are allowing the tenth-most made threes per game (13.6).

