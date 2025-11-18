Live NowLive
NBA · 2 hours ago

Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets, Predictions (11/18)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!

Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets as we tackle a six-game slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. BOS C Neemias Queta to Record a Double Double (+270) @ Brooklyn Nets

  • Queta has fallen just short of this mark lately, posting points/rebounds lines of 14-9, 13-8, and 8-10 in his last three games.
  • He draws a great matchup against a Nets team that’s allowing the sixth-most points and the fifth-most rebounds per game to opponents.
  • The Portuguese native has started every game for the Celtics this season and played a season-high 33 minutes in Boston’s last contest.

2. LAL PF Rui Hachimura 2+ Made Threes (-128) vs. Utah Jazz

  • Hachimura will return to the Lakers’ lineup after being held out of Saturday’s contest with a calf injury.
  • He is averaging 2.0 made threes per game this season on 4.0 attempts (50%).
  • Hachimura has knocked down at least two triples in eight consecutive games.
  • Utah is allowing the most made threes per game to opponents (15.8)

