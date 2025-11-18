NBA · 2 hours ago
Top NBA Player Props Picks for Today: Tuesday’s Best Bets, Predictions (11/18)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
Ready to light up the scoreboard with your NBA bets? SportsGrid breaks down the top player props to help you cash in from tip-off to the final buzzer!
Let’s jump into tonight’s best prop targets as we tackle a six-game slate.
Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.
1. BOS C Neemias Queta to Record a Double Double (+270) @ Brooklyn Nets
- Queta has fallen just short of this mark lately, posting points/rebounds lines of 14-9, 13-8, and 8-10 in his last three games.
- He draws a great matchup against a Nets team that’s allowing the sixth-most points and the fifth-most rebounds per game to opponents.
- The Portuguese native has started every game for the Celtics this season and played a season-high 33 minutes in Boston’s last contest.
2. LAL PF Rui Hachimura 2+ Made Threes (-128) vs. Utah Jazz
- Hachimura will return to the Lakers’ lineup after being held out of Saturday’s contest with a calf injury.
- He is averaging 2.0 made threes per game this season on 4.0 attempts (50%).
- Hachimura has knocked down at least two triples in eight consecutive games.
- Utah is allowing the most made threes per game to opponents (15.8)
