TST's Final NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is just days away, and after months of evaluating prospects, studying team needs, and following league intel, here is my final mock draft and best prediction of what happens on draft night.

This isn't necessarily how I would draft every player—it's my best projection of what I believe NBA teams will do when they're on the clock.

1. WSH: AJ Dybantsa | 6-8 F | BYU

AJ Dybantsa is the best prospect in the draft and arguably the safest player available when balancing upside and floor. He is a supersized wing with elite scoring instincts who projects as a dominant three-level scorer at the NBA level.

What separates Dybantsa is his ability to get downhill. Few players in recent memory have attacked the rim with the same combination of power, athleticism, and body control. Once he gets a step on a defender, he's nearly impossible to stop, reminiscent of a young LeBron James.

Washington gets its franchise cornerstone and a player capable of becoming one of the faces of the league.

NBA Comp: Tracy McGrady

2. UTA: Cameron Boozer | 6-9 F | Duke

Cameron Boozer is arguably the safest player in the draft. He dominated as an 18-year-old during his lone season at Duke and possesses the best instincts and feel for the game of any prospect in this class.

His father, Carlos Boozer, works in the Jazz front office, and it is no secret that Darryn Peterson reportedly has little interest in landing in Utah. While Boozer isn't the most explosive athlete and lacks ideal length for a modern power forward, his basketball IQ and overall skill set give him an extremely high floor.

If his three-point shot translates consistently, he could become an All-Star early in his career. While his ceiling may not match Dybantsa, Peterson, or Caleb Wilson, his likelihood of becoming a productive NBA player is as high as anyone's.

NBA Comp: Minnesota-era Kevin Love

3. MEM: Caleb Wilson | 6-9 F | North Carolina

The first major surprise of the draft comes at No. 3, as Memphis passes on Darryn Peterson and selects North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson.

Wilson possesses Kevin Garnett-level upside thanks to his elite athleticism, shot-blocking ability, defensive versatility, and physical tools. He can impact the game on both ends of the floor and has the potential to become one of the NBA's premier defenders.

His offensive feel and shot creation still need development, but few prospects in this class can match his long-term upside.

It's also worth mentioning that moving off Ja Morant's contract could prove difficult for Memphis, making another ball-dominant guard less appealing. Given Peterson's reported off-court concerns, Wilson may simply be the cleaner fit.

NBA Comp: Kevin Garnett

4. CHI: Darryn Peterson | 6-6 G | Kansas

Darryn Peterson falls right into Chicago's lap, creating a dream scenario for a franchise desperately searching for its next superstar.

Matas Buzelis has shown tremendous promise, but Peterson immediately becomes the Bulls' go-to player. His elite shot-making ability, defensive upside, athleticism, and competitive mentality have led some evaluators to draw lofty comparisons to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant—though those comparisons are obviously unfair to place on any young player.

Still, the upside is undeniable. Chicago lands a potential franchise-changing talent without having to trade up.

NBA Comp: Devin Booker with more defensive upside

5. SAC (via LAC): Darius Acuff Jr. | 6-2 G | Arkansas

Trade: Sacramento acquires Pick No. 5 from the Clippers in exchange for Pick No. 7 and a Top-3 protected 2031 first-round pick.

Darius Acuff Jr. has superstar potential written all over him, and Sacramento lands the type of player the organization has desperately needed for years.

A potential future scoring champion, Acuff shot 44% from three-point range in college and combines elite scoring instincts with high-level playmaking. His ability to create at all three levels is among the most advanced of any guard prospect in recent memory.

The Kings move aggressively to secure their future franchise player.

NBA Comp: Allen Iverson

6. BKN: Keaton Wagler | 6-6 G | Illinois

Brooklyn already has several point guards on the roster, including Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, making a wing selection here the most logical move.

Wagler showcased outstanding shot-making ability during his lone season at Illinois and nearly helped lead the program to a national championship. His ability to score from deep and create difficult shots makes him one of the better offensive prospects in the class.

However, concerns remain. He lacks elite athleticism, doesn't possess great quickness, and has a somewhat limited offensive arsenal outside of his shooting.

I don't personally view him as a Top-10 talent, but Brooklyn reportedly values him highly and addresses a positional need.

NBA Comp: CJ McCollum Lite

7. LAC (via SAC): Mikel Brown Jr. | 6-4 G

The Clippers' admiration for Mikel Brown Jr. has been one of the worst-kept secrets of the draft process.

Brown has the potential to become one of the NBA's next elite combo guards thanks to his ability to score at all three levels while also facilitating for teammates. His offensive skill set gives him significant long-term upside.

Brayden Burries would also make sense here given Ty Lue's preference for tough, physical guards, but Brown's ceiling is simply higher.

The Clippers swing for upside.

NBA Comp: Ohio State D'Angelo Russell

8. ATL: Aday Mara | 7-4 C | Michigan

I believe Atlanta is choosing between three players here: Aday Mara, LaBaron Philon, and Kingston Flemings.

With Trae Young gone and no true point guard currently leading the roster, both Philon and Flemings would make plenty of sense. However, Atlanta's need for size and rim protection ultimately wins out.

Mara stands 7-foot-4 and has the tools to become one of the league's premier interior defenders almost immediately. His size alone changes the geometry of the court, and his defensive upside is simply too intriguing to pass on.

NBA Comp: Zach Edey

9. DAL: Kingston Flemings | 6-4 G | Houston

Dallas will strongly consider both LaBaron Philon and Kingston Flemings, but ultimately opts for the player with greater defensive upside.

The Mavericks need a point guard to pair with Cooper Flagg for the future. While they'd likely love to see Mikel Brown or Darius Acuff fall to this spot, neither makes it this far.

Flemings projects as a high-level two-way guard who can impact winning on both ends. His defensive versatility stands out, and he possesses a more advanced offensive feel than many realize.

NBA Comp: Cason Wallace with more offensive upside

10. MIL: LaBaron Philon | 6-4 G | Alabama

LaBaron Philon is one of my favorite players in the entire draft class.

I have him ranked ahead of Flemings, Wagler, and Mara, and I believe he has legitimate franchise-player potential if Milwaukee ultimately decides to move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Philon is a smooth three-level scorer who plays with tremendous pace and confidence. He consistently creates for himself and others while showing impressive instincts as a primary ball-handler.

The comparison to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't perfect, but stylistically there are plenty of similarities. If Philon reaches his ceiling, Milwaukee may look back at this selection as one of the steals of the draft.

NBA Comp: Early Thunder/Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

11. GSW: Brayden Burries | 6-4 G | Arizona

Brayden Burries is one of my favorite prospects in the entire draft. He plays with the kind of toughness, competitiveness, and versatility that winning organizations covet.

Burries reminds me a lot of Josh Hart because of his willingness to do the dirty work, defend multiple positions, rebound, and knock down shots. However, Burries may have more offensive upside thanks to his ability to create off the dribble and score at all three levels.

Golden State would be thrilled to land a player who can contribute immediately while still possessing long-term All-Star potential.

NBA Comp: Josh Hart

12. OKC: Morez Johnson Jr. | 6-9 F | Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. is going to be a defensive menace at the next level.

His offensive game improved significantly throughout his lone season at Michigan, and his motor, physicality, and defensive versatility make him a perfect fit for Oklahoma City's culture. While Yaxel Lendeborg may be the more popular selection here, there's been increasing buzz around Johnson potentially sneaking into the Top 10.

For the Thunder, this is the ideal blend of immediate impact and long-term upside.

NBA Comp: Isaiah Stewart

13. MIL (via MIA): Yaxel Lendeborg | 6-9 F | Michigan

Trade: Miami acquires Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. Milwaukee receives Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and four first-round picks, including No. 13 overall.

Milwaukee enters full rebuild mode, but that doesn't mean every selection needs to be a developmental project.

Lendeborg is already 24 years old, which will scare some teams away, but NBA rebuilds require good players—not just young players. At minimum, Lendeborg projects as a high-level rotation player capable of impacting winning immediately.

At his ceiling, he becomes a versatile two-way forward capable of averaging 20 points per game while defending multiple positions. That's the type of player every rebuilding franchise needs.

NBA Comp: Aaron Gordon

14. CHA: Cameron Carr | 6-6 G | Baylor

Cameron Carr has been connected to Charlotte throughout much of the pre-draft process.

His combination of athleticism, length, and defensive upside is extremely intriguing, especially for a Hornets team that already has offensive creators in place with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel.

Carr remains somewhat raw as a scorer, but his smooth shooting stroke and explosive athleticism make him an ideal complementary piece with room to grow into much more.

NBA Comp: Peyton Watson

15. CHI: Dailyn Swain | 6-8 F | Texas

Dailyn Swain is one of the most underrated players in this draft class.

At 6-foot-8, he can handle the ball, initiate offense, defend multiple positions, and impact the game in a variety of ways. He may be the most versatile perimeter defender in the draft and fits perfectly alongside Darryn Peterson, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey.

Chicago would leave draft night with arguably the best young core in the Eastern Conference.

NBA Comp: Supersized Marcus Smart

16. MEM: Christian Anderson | 6-3 G | Texas Tech

It's difficult to envision Memphis leaving the first round without addressing both the frontcourt and backcourt.

After selecting Caleb Wilson at No. 3, the Grizzlies grab a potential future replacement for Ja Morant in Christian Anderson.

Anderson averaged 18.5 points and 7.4 assists per game as a sophomore in the Big 12 and thrives with the ball in his hands. His ability to create offense for himself and others should immediately earn him a role leading Memphis' second unit.

If things break right, he could eventually become Memphis' starting point guard.

NBA Comp: Darius Garland Lite

17. PHI (via OKC): Nate Ament | 6-10 F | Tennessee

Trade: Philadelphia acquires Pick No. 17 from Oklahoma City in exchange for Pick No. 22 and a 2030 second-round pick.

Nate Ament is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft.

The 6-foot-10 freshman flashed elite scoring upside at Tennessee, but concerns remain regarding his shooting consistency and lack of elite first-step explosiveness. When everything is clicking, Ament looks like a future star. When it isn't, he can disappear for stretches.

Philadelphia is in an ideal position to gamble on upside, with Joel Embiid and two elite guards already carrying much of the team's offensive burden.

NBA Comp: Brandon Ingram without the polished scoring package

18. CHA: Chris Cenac Jr. | 6-10 F | Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. may possess some of the highest upside in the entire draft.

The athletic, versatile big man rebounds at a high level and flashes intriguing two-way potential. However, he's still incredibly raw and likely needs time before he's ready for a significant NBA role.

Fortunately for Charlotte, that's a luxury they can afford. The Hornets can slowly develop Cenac while allowing him to grow behind an established young core.

NBA Comp: Kel'el Ware

19. TOR: Bennett Stirtz | 6-5 G | Iowa

Bennett Stirtz is going to surprise a lot of people at the next level.

He is one of the best shooters in this draft class, and his playmaking ability continues to improve every season. Toronto needs more perimeter shot creation and floor spacing, and Stirtz provides both.

While he may not have the highest ceiling among players available, he projects as a player who can contribute to winning basketball for a long time.

NBA Comp: Reed Sheppard Lite

20. SAS: Jayden Quaintance | 6-10 F | Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance is the best defensive player in this draft, and I believe his offensive upside is being underrated.

An injury cost him all of last season, which is the primary reason he's fallen this far, but his physical tools remain extraordinary. At 6-foot-10 with elite athleticism, length, and strength, Quaintance has the potential to become one of the NBA's most impactful defenders.

On offense, he can use his size and explosiveness to punish defenders around the basket and contribute as a versatile frontcourt weapon.

San Antonio is one of the best possible landing spots for his development.

NBA Comp: Robert Williams III

21. DET: Hannes Steinbach | 6-11 C | Washington

Hannes Steinbach feels like one of the safest bets in this draft.

He's an elite rebounder, a polished offensive player for his size, and someone who consistently produced whenever he stepped on the floor. Despite that, NBA teams appear unconvinced that he possesses star-level upside, which is why he slips into the 20s.

Detroit doesn't need another high-risk project. Steinbach gives them a dependable frontcourt piece who can contribute immediately and potentially develop into a long-term starter.

NBA Comp: David Lee Lite

22. OKC (via PHI): Karim Lopez | 6-8 F | Mexico

Of course Oklahoma City finds another value pick.

After trading back and adding future draft capital, the Thunder take a swing on one of the highest-upside wings in the class. Lopez is a versatile scorer who flashes three-level shot-making ability and the tools to become a quality two-way player.

He may not be ready to contribute right away, but Oklahoma City's developmental infrastructure is arguably the best in basketball. If Lopez reaches his potential, this could become one of the steals of the draft.

NBA Comp: Deni Avdija

23. ATL: Ebuka Okorie | 6-3 G | Stanford

It's almost poetic that the player most commonly compared to Trae Young could end up replacing him in Atlanta.

Okorie has been underrated throughout the pre-draft process because of concerns about his size and defensive limitations. However, what he brings offensively is difficult to find.

He's a dynamic playmaker, an excellent shooter, and one of the best creators in the class. His ability to generate offense for both himself and his teammates will make him extremely valuable at the next level.

The similarities to Young may scare some organizations away, but Atlanta embraces them.

NBA Comp: Trae Young Lite

24. NYK: Allen Graves | 6-8 F | Santa Clara

Allen Graves received enough positive feedback from NBA teams to remain in the draft, and that decision could pay off handsomely.

Graves projects as one of the more NBA-ready role players in this class thanks to his versatility, basketball IQ, and ability to impact winning without needing the ball in his hands. With Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet potentially leaving in free agency, New York could use another reliable wing who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor.

His shot creation ability is also better than many people realize.

NBA Comp: Boris Diaw

25. LAL: Henri Veesaar | 6-11 C | North Carolina

Henri Veesaar has been connected to the Lakers throughout the draft process, and the fit makes a lot of sense.

He can thrive as a pick-and-roll partner with Luka Dončić while also stepping out and knocking down perimeter shots. Veesaar rebounds well, plays with toughness, and possesses enough mobility to defend modern NBA offenses.

His ceiling may not be particularly high, but Los Angeles doesn't need a project. They need a reliable center capable of contributing immediately, and Veesaar checks every box.

NBA Comp: Kelly Olynyk with more rebounding and less offensive skill

26. DEN: Isaiah Evans | 6-6 G | Duke

This feels like a perfect marriage between player and team.

Denver needs more athletic wings who can defend and knock down open shots alongside Nikola Jokić. Evans projects as one of the best true 3-and-D prospects in the class thanks to his defensive versatility and smooth shooting stroke.

There are questions about his ability to consistently create offense for himself, but he won't be asked to do much of that playing alongside one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history.

NBA Comp: Isaiah Joe

27. BOS: Meleek Thomas | 6-3 G | Arkansas

Boston takes one of the biggest upside swings in the draft.

Thomas is an explosive athlete with the tools to become a legitimate three-level scorer at the next level. The flashes are exciting, but he remains one of the rawest prospects projected to go in the first round.

Many believed another year at Arkansas would have benefited his development, but if there's an organization capable of maximizing his talent, it's Boston. Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla can afford to be patient while developing one of the highest ceilings in the class.

NBA Comp: Josh Minott

28. MIN: Koa Pete | 6-8 PF | Arizona

Minnesota could look very different by the start of next season, especially if rumors involving Julius Randle and De'Aaron Fox materialize.

If the Timberwolves create an opening in the frontcourt, Koa Pete makes a lot of sense. He projects as a versatile defender with excellent athleticism and the ability to guard multiple positions.

His offensive game remains a work in progress, particularly his three-point shot and overall feel on that end of the floor. Still, the physical tools and defensive upside are worth betting on late in the first round.

NBA Comp: Aaron Gordon Lite

29. CLE: Richie Saunders | 6-5 SG | BYU

Richie Saunders is one of the most underrated players in this draft.

Although an injury slowed him down late in the season, he had already established himself as one of college basketball's most productive guards, averaging 18.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

His calling card is his shooting ability, and he has the potential to become one of the better floor spacers in the NBA. However, his playmaking is also more advanced than many evaluators give him credit for.

Cleveland lands a polished offensive player who fits perfectly alongside their current core.

NBA Comp: Landry Shamet with playmaking ability

30. DAL: Joshua Jefferson | 6-8 F | Iowa State

After addressing point guard earlier in the draft with Kingston Flemings, Dallas closes the first round by selecting one ofc the most NBA-ready forwards available.

Jefferson impacts the game in countless ways. He rebounds at a high level, thrives in transition, scores efficiently around the basket, and consistently makes winning plays.

While he may never become a star, he projects as the type of player every contender wants in its rotation. For a Dallas team trying to build around Cooper Flagg, that's tremendous value with the final pick of the first round.

NBA Comp: Kyle Anderson with more athleticism

FINAL THOUGHTS

This draft class is loaded with franchise-changing talent at the top and tremendous depth throughout the first round. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson headline the class, but players such as Darius Acuff Jr., LaBaron Philon, Brayden Burries, Jayden Quaintance, and Karim Lopez could ultimately outperform their draft slots.

The biggest surprise in this mock is Memphis passing on Darryn Peterson at No. 3 for Caleb Wilson, while the biggest draft-night swing comes from Sacramento trading up for Darius Acuff Jr.

As always, draft night is unpredictable. There will be trades, shocking selections, and prospects who rise and fall unexpectedly. But based on everything I've heard, studied, and projected throughout the process, this is my final prediction for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Let me know your biggest disagreement, and make sure to follow @BSDtakes on X and @Brandonsdeutsch on IG and TikTok for more NBA Draft content!