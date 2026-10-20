Walker Kessler ready to embrace Lakers’ expectations ahead of opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Walker Kessler expects some nerves before he takes the floor for his first regular-season game with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also expects basketball to take over once the game begins.

Speaking after Tuesday’s practice, Kessler described his anticipation ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors. After working through training camp and getting preseason minutes alongside his new teammates, the center is ready to begin learning through games that count.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of nerves going into the game,” Kessler said. “But as soon as the whistle blows,” he expects the rest to take care of itself.

For Kessler, the opener represents a return to regular-season competition and the beginning of his place in an organization with a lot of expectations. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity while keeping his attention on what he can control: improving each day and helping L.A. win.

Communication comes first against Golden State

The Warriors present an immediate test of the defensive communication Kessler has been working to develop.

Golden State’s movement requires defenders to follow more than the ball. Off-ball screens can create openings before a possession reaches its final action, putting pressure on teammates to communicate assignments and react together.

Kessler pointed to that movement when discussing the matchup. Although the teams saw each other during the preseason, he acknowledged that some players were unavailable for those meetings.

His approach to becoming more vocal is rooted in repetition.

“I think it’s repetition, building a habit of overcommunicating on every possession,” Kessler said.

That habit matters for a center positioned behind the perimeter defense. Kessler can help teammates recognize screens and developing actions, but the responsibility extends throughout the lineup. Against an offense built to keep defenders moving, one missed exchange can undo an otherwise solid possession.

Game 1 offers an early measure of how well those practice habits carry into competition.

Learning alongside Dončić and Reaves

On offense, Kessler is learning to stay prepared for opportunities created by Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

He praised their court vision Tuesday, particularly their ability to recognize openings without appearing to look directly at them. For the player receiving those passes, the lesson is straightforward.

“Always have your hands up,” Kessler said.

Developing that familiarity takes possessions together. Kessler must learn when a pass might arrive, while Dončić and Reaves learn where he is most comfortable receiving it. The opener begins a longer process of turning those reads into reliable offense.

Their influence also extends to the team’s competitiveness. Kessler said the approach of Dončić and Reaves carries through the group, describing practices in which teammates challenge whoever stands across from them.

He sees that willingness to compete as a foundation, even with plenty left to learn.

The Lakers will begin discovering how that translates Wednesday. For Kessler, the expectations surrounding his new team are part of the opportunity, and his individual ambitions remain tied to the result.

“I just want to win,” he said.