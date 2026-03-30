SDSU women’s hoops raised the bar again in 2025-26 ahead of Pac-12 move

The looks on the faces of Naomi Panganiban, Nala Williams and head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson seemed pleasantly content as they answered questions following their 85-78 loss at Kansas in the WBIT quarterfinals on Thursday.

After falling behind by as much as 11 points in the first quarter, San Diego State (27-6) summoned their shooting touch and gritty attitude to get right back into the game and pull even before the second quarter media timeout. From there the Scarlet and Black never let the Jayhawks (22-13) side — who finished the regular season 10-2 against non-Big 12 opponents — get ahead by more than two possessions.

Panganiban’s 20 points paced an Aztecs attack that shot a season-high 54.5% from the field and knocked down 11 triples, their 13th time with 10 or more in a game this season where they splashed a program record 281 from downtown.

Williams dished a game-best seven assists as well as snatching a pair of steals to go with 6 points, as Kaleyn Hamilton came off the bench to score 15 points and Kennedy Lee added 14 points while going 4-for-8 on 3’s. All nine Aztecs who appeared scored, showcasing the kind of ‘sometimes you, sometimes me, always us’ mentality the program has thrived under.

“I’m just so proud of this unit. They competed, we had our chances, we just couldn’t make shots down the stretch,” Terry-Hutson said.

“We’re going to build on this… The past winners of the WBIT have had great seasons after it, and I’m hoping we can build on this and jumpstart our new path as we enter the Pac-12.”

SDSU guard Naomi Panganiban (24) dribbles the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Nevada Saturday January 31, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Zooming out, this team matched the program record with 27 wins set by the 2012-13 team and earned the program’s seventh regular season conference championship with a Mountain West-record 19 wins — the most of any women’s or men’s side. It’s only appropriate that this 2025-26 season will be remembered fondly.

In fact, it’s one of the most successful postseason results-wise the program has had. The two WBIT wins matched the record set by the 2010 Mountain Tournament championship team’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run and the 1989 WNIT team for most wins in an NCAA postseason tournament speaks volumes.

Beyond the results-based records, the team also managed to set new ‘per game’ marks by averaging 8.5 3-pointers and shooting 36.2% from beyond along with just 12.6 turnovers.

Then there’s the individual accolades, with Williams becoming the sixth Aztec to win a conference player of the year honors and second Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Hamilton became the first SDSU player to win Mountain West Sixth Player of the year honors, while Terry-Hutson earned her first coach of the year accolade.

It also hearkens to something Terry-Hutson said two seasons ago in Las Vegas after the Aztecs had battled from a first round game as the Mountain West’s seventh seed all the way to the Final before falling. That the SDSU women’s basketball program has been successful before, and it’s all about getting back to that level.

So now, heading into the newly reconstituted Pac-12, the program certainly has all the pieces in place and players in the program to continue the ascending track.

Youth was the operative word for so much of the season, with sophomores Panganiban, Natalia Martinez, Hamilton, Bailey Barnhard, the returning from injury Alyssa Jackson and CJ Latta absolutely serving. Considering the nature of modern college basketball, keeping these and as many of the 11 non-seniors together will be a challenge of utmost importance.

An important counterbalancing aspect though is that in recent years The Mesa has become a spot where transfers have been able to thrive.

Think Yummy Morris, Abby Prohaska, Adryana Quezada and Veronica Sheffey: all earned spots on one of the Mountain West postseason all-conference teams. Many others like Meghan Fiso, Mercedes Staples, Sarah Barcello, Cali Clark, Erin Houpt and Jazlen Green played major roles as well.

Beyond how well Lee slotted into a starting spot, Latta became a critical back court presence with a reliable shot off the bench, while Maria Konstantinidou provided a vital rotational post that grew her game immensely and made major impacts.

There’s also plenty to be excited about the flashes shown by preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year Kendall Mosley in her limited initial season opportunities. Plus, the signings of a pair of 6-foot-3 posts in Mayen Akpan from South Medford High in Oregon and Mairead Hearty from Denver East High in Colorado.

Whether this recent upswing is viewed as a return to previous standards or not, it could not come at a more important time considering that move to the Pac-12. San Diego State and the four others making the move from the Mountain West, will have to contend with three programs that have been top tier.

Washington State, despite a slip this past season, had played postseason basketball the previous five seasons and had three NCAA berths in a row from 2020-21 to 2022-23. Oregon State has been a perpetual NCAA tournament team for over a decade and a half, and won the WCC Tournament last year. Much the same for Gonzaga, who were dominant in the WCC since the mid-2000’s. Even Texas State boasts a Sun Belt regular season title in 2023.

But deeper thoughts about that can be saved for the summer, as the Aztecs left a season of highlights that will be remembered for a long time.

There was the Power-4 road win in front of a sold out crowd at Kansas State.

Viejas Arena rocking with a record-setting crowd seeing a firework show from downtown against New Mexico.

The absurd 37-9 first quarter against Grand Canyon.

Becoming the first team to sweep the season series with UNLV in at least six seasons.

Clinching the regular season title on Steve Fisher Court against Fresno State.

Senior Day, complete with special video messages for Sofia Kelemeni and an unbeaten home conference record.

All of these and many more moments from the 2025-26 season will leave a lasting mark with the legacy of San Diego State women’s basketball. An end in the WBIT quarterfinals for this team is a strong base as jumping off point to continue raising the standard for the Scarlet and Black.