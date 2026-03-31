Wooden Award Flashback: JuJu Watkins becomes the perfect bridge between generations at USC

The John R. Wooden Award will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary this season. Leading up to the award ceremony on April 10, 2026, The Sporting Tribune in partnership with the Wooden Award and the Los Angeles Athletic Club will highlight past winners of the Wooden Award and the Legends of Coaching Award.



At such a young age, JuJu Watkins hasn’t just been great; she’s shifted attention, energy, and momentum in women’s basketball.

Watkins, who missed this past season after suffering a season-ending injury during the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament, has helped usher in the latest era in college basketball.

From high school at Sierra Canyon to starring at the University of Southern California, Watkins arrived with legitimate hype and proved she was ready to exceed expectations after making her debut footsteps from Las Vegas Boulevard at T-Mobile Arena.

Watkins, the 2025 recipient of the Wooden Award, didn’t need development time to become a headliner.

She registered historic scoring performances as a freshman, thrusting herself into the immediate national spotlight while selling out arenas and drawing national TV attention.

While USC boasts a proud history, it hasn’t been a consistent national title threat in decades. Then Watkins arrived, and she helped push the Lady Trojans back into the elite conversation.

She also re-energized West Coast women’s basketball while making USC relevant nationally again. It was rare for a freshman to have that kind of immediate program impact.

Watkins represents the modern wing as a three-level scorer with deep range, a threat with off-the-dribble creation, defensive versatility and big-game mentality.

Watkins combines physical strength with guard skills, a true prototype for the next generation.

Part of the post-Caitlin Clark era, where fans were fascinated by and clamoring for longer-range 3-point shots, Watkins has been labeled as the centerpiece for women’s basketball’s next step as the brand is commercially booming.

At a young age, Watkins has major endorsement deals, a national brand appeal, a social media presence despite missing the 2025-26 season and crossover celebrity visibility.

Watkins isn’t just playing in the growth of women’s basketball – she’s fueling it.

And what’s made her impact special is timing. With women’s basketball viewership exploding, NIL allows stars to stay visible in college. The sport is becoming personality-driven, and Watkins’ infectious personality and trademark smile have become the face of the next era, following Paige Bueckers.

Bottom line with Watkins, at a very young age, she has elevated a historic program, become a national brand, delivered elite on-court production and helped sustain the momentum of women’s basketball’s boom period.

JuJu Watkins is not just a great young player; she’s the perfect bridge between the Clark-Bueckers generation and whatever comes next.