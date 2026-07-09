College Basketball Transfer Portal Top 85 Stars Ranked

2) Massamba Diop

Massamba Diop Transfer Portal Profile

Position: C | Class: Freshman

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 230 lbs

Former Team: Arizona State

Current Team: Gonzaga

Things didn’t go according to plan for Bobby Hurley during his time at Arizona State. Still, he certainly found a gem in Senegalese seven-footer Massamba Diop on the recruiting trail. The big man was a bright spot in a dull season for the Sun Devils, operating as the team’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder as an elite anchor in the paint. His 2.1 blocks per game were second-best in the Big 12, only behind Flory Bidunga. Coming off a year where bigs dominated the sport, Diop was one of the most coveted players this offseason.

Early favorites Gonzaga held off a full-court press from St. John’s to land their top target.