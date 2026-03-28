March Madness: NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Power Rankings

Elite 8 Power Rankings
The first weekend of March Madness lived up to the "Mayhem" moniker, but the dust has settled on a redefined field. While Duke survived a massive scare against #16 Siena and an even bigger one against #5 St. John's, and Michigan looks like a juggernaut, our top dog remains the same with eight teams remaining.
Based on dominance through the first three games, injury fallout on several teams, and advanced metric shifts, we’ve re-ranked the remaining eight teams. From Arizona’s leap to the #1 spot to surprise runs by Tennessee and Iowa, we're ready to see who will advance to this season's Final 4.