March Madness: NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Power Rankings

The Road to Indianapolis

Championship DNA: Which Trend Will Hold in the Sweet 16?

History tells us the national champion almost always boasts a Top 40 offense and Top 25 defense. As we head into the Sweet 16, No. 1 seeds Duke, Arizona and Michigan are checking every box.

The biggest question remains: Can a mid-tier seed like Nebraska or Tennessee continue their Cinderella runs, or will the heavyweight efficiency of Illinois and Purdue finally take over? The road to the Final Four in Indianapolis goes through these eight squads—and the margin for error is now zero.

Tell us who have cutting down the nets! Who do we have overrated and underrated? Let us know in the comments.