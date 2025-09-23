10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now
TJ Inman
Host · Writer
10. Receiving Votes - North Texas Mean Green
The North Texas Mean Green are 4-0, and far be it from me to rain on that parade, but the Mean Green only beat Western Michigan by three points, giving up 30 points to an abysmal offense, and then survived Army in overtime. Army is a fantastic program, but the Black Knights are bad this year, and getting taken to overtime by them is not a badge of honor right now. The Mean Green square off with South Alabama and then have a showdown with South Florida on October 10.
1. #4 LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana and improved to 4-0, and they should be lauded for the clear improvement their defense has made. Yes, Blake Baker has LSU’s defense playing at an elite level, as they have not surrendered more than ten points in any of their four games. Look closer at who they have beaten, and there is cause for skepticism given the sputtering from LSU’s offense. Clemson is dreadful and is now 1-3, Louisiana Tech stinks, and Florida is 1-3 after an uncompetitive defeat to Miami. Has LSU proven more than Georgia or Oklahoma?
2. #14 Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones are 4-0 and deserve some attention, but their wins over Kansas State and Arkansas State don't hold near the weight we thought they would, notably the win in Dublin over Kansas State. The Wildcats are a disaster and are fortunate to have even one win on the season. They won by eight at Arkansas State, but the Red Wolves lost to Kennesaw State last week. This is an excellent team, but I don't think they have the firepower to hang with teams in the Big 12 like TCU or Texas Tech (although they don't play the Red Raiders).
3. #16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech is 4-0, and I love Brent Key and the toughness of this team. They are an absolute bear to play due to how physical they are and how hard Haynes King is to contain as a battering ram at quarterback. Let's not get over our skis though. They have wins over Colorado, Clemson, and Temple, and it turns out that none of those teams have much of a pulse. Georgia Tech will probably be favored in every game this season until the finale against Georgia, but it's quite possible they could be 11-0 without a true quality win.
4. #22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame climbed two spots in the rankings after notching their first win of the season, a 56-30 triumph over Purdue. Through three games, Notre Dame has surrendered 27, 41, and 30 points, and it is very clear that the defense has taken a massive step backwards in South Bend. Purdue had 379 yards of offense and threw for more than 300 yards as the secondary continues to be an issue for the Irish. If the defense doesn't get cleaned up, the Irish could get tripped up by Arkansas this week or USC on October 18.
5. #23 Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois is a good team, and they were deserving of being in the top ten. If they can get healthy in the secondary, the Illini will win a lot of games and go to a nice bowl game. That said, they do not deserve to be ranked after getting completely obliterated by the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday night in Bloomington. Illinois was outgained 579 yards to 161, and rushing yards were 312 to 2 in favor of IU. The Hoosiers "broke their will," according to IU head coach Curt Cignetti, and that is certainly hard to argue. IU's backups were in for the entirety of the fourth quarter, and this score could have been worse.
6. Receiving Votes - Utah Utes
The Utah Utes are receiving votes, dropping precipitously after losing at home to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Utah's offense was very disappointing for much of the contest, and they were outgained 484 to 263 yards. The lack of success on the ground was the real glaring difference as the Utes gained just 101 yards rushing and only 3.3 yards per carry. Not even Texas Tech's 122 penalty yards could help keep this one close in the fourth quarter. Utah has now lost five straight conference home games.
7. Receiving Votes - Memphis Tigers
The Memphis Tigers are 4-0 after a thrilling 32-31 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers also have wins over Chattanooga, Georgia State, and Troy. Memphis needed three turnovers from Arkansas, including another back-breaking fumble late from the Razorbacks, to overcome giving up 500 yards, and I don't think Memphis' passing game is good enough to keep this up all season.
8. Receiving Votes - Maryland Terrapins
Maryland deserves credit for advancing to 4-0, but don't we do this every season? Under Mike Locksley, the Terrapins are consistently good in September before crumbling once they encounter the heart of the Big Ten schedule. Maryland has not played a team with a pulse yet (Wisconsin included), and we'll find a whole lot about the Terps in the next two weeks as they host Washington and Nebraska.
9. Receiving Votes - UCF Knights
UCF sure knows how to rack up wins with Scott Frost as the head coach. Frost is back in Orlando, and the Knights are back to winning, sitting at 3-0 after wins over Jacksonville State (by 7), North Carolina A&T, and a shellacking of a truly dreadful North Carolina team. UCF is receiving votes, but I don't know what they've done to be particularly impressive.
