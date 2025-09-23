10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

10. Receiving Votes - North Texas Mean Green

The North Texas Mean Green are 4-0, and far be it from me to rain on that parade, but the Mean Green only beat Western Michigan by three points, giving up 30 points to an abysmal offense, and then survived Army in overtime. Army is a fantastic program, but the Black Knights are bad this year, and getting taken to overtime by them is not a badge of honor right now. The Mean Green square off with South Alabama and then have a showdown with South Florida on October 10.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.