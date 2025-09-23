College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 4

12) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Week 4 Result: Mississippi State 38, NIU 10

Eventually, Mississippi State is going to turn enough heads that they'll be forced to be noticed. The Bulldogs continue to take care of business after knocking off a ranked Arizona State team, and with Jeff Lebby's squad at 4-0, there's plenty of excitement around the team's early-season success.

Grade: A

