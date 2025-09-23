College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 4
12) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Week 4 Result: Mississippi State 38, NIU 10
Eventually, Mississippi State is going to turn enough heads that they'll be forced to be noticed. The Bulldogs continue to take care of business after knocking off a ranked Arizona State team, and with Jeff Lebby's squad at 4-0, there's plenty of excitement around the team's early-season success.
Grade: A
1) LSU Tigers
Week 4 Result: LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10
LSU finally took advantage of the chance to make a statement in Week 4 against SE Louisiana. The Tigers' offense looked explosive as advertised, and the defense did its job. If Brian Kelly's squad can carry the momentum forward, LSU can prove they're a true contender in the coming weeks. Regardless, handling business as they're supposed to, the Tigers finally looked the part.
Grade: A
2) Florida Gators
Week 4 Result: Miami 26, Florida 7
Florida kept this matchup fairly close throughout the first three quarters, but with no help from the offense. The Gators' offense continues to look horrid, and if they don't figure things out soon, their 1-3 record will only continue to get worse. Defensively, Florida deserves credit for hanging around with Miami's explosive offense. However, the outcome of this matchup can't allow the good to outweigh the bad.
Grade: D-
3) Texas Longhorns
Week 4 Result: Texas 55, Sam Houston 0
Texas has struggled to make a statement this season, and that's mainly due to its inability to dominate in the matchups it's supposed to. Fortunately, that changed in Week 4 with the Longhorns handling business by not only shutting out Sam Houston but getting in their groove offensively. Steve Sarkisian's squad looked the part, and moving forward, Texas could be on the rise.
Grade: A
4) Oklahoma Sooners
Week 4 Result: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17
Oklahoma struggled severely last season in SEC play, which was a large part of the down year in 2024 under Brent Venables. However, the Sooners have started in-conference play on a much higher note this season, knocking off a ranked Auburn team. Oklahoma looks the part of a top contender, and Saturday's win only confirmed OU is a team to watch.
Grade: B+
5) Auburn Tigers
Week 4 Result: Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17
Auburn had their chance to prove it's a force to be reckoned with in the SEC against Oklahoma, and although it fell short in the win column, the Tigers looked impressive to say the least. Obviously, losing to Oklahoma at the end of the day wasn't the goal, but it's worth noting Hugh Freeze's squad took the Sooners to the wire in this SEC showdown.
Grade: B-
6) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 4 Result: Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10
Ole Miss continues to look dominant regardless of who's at quarterback, which alone is an impressive feat. The Rebels look like a true contender, and after steamrolling a Tulane team that was gaining momentum entering this Week 4 matchup, Lane Kiffin's squad deserves credit.
Grade: A
7) Tennessee Volunteers
Week 4 Result: Tennessee 56, UAB 24
Tennessee looked for a bounce-back win following its heartbreaking home loss against Georgia in Week 3. The Volunteers got exactly that against UAB, handling the Blazers 56-24. Obviously, the Vols' offense is explosive. Still, their lack of defensive dominance is something Josh Heupel will need to correct moving forward, especially after allowing 24 points to a UAB team that, on paper, shouldn't have scored double digits.
Grade: B-
8) Vanderbilt Commodores
Week 4 Result: Vanderbilt 70, Georgia State 21
Vanderbilt not only continues to impress, but the Commodores continue to dominate. Vandy is on the rise, and if they continue to play at this high a level, there's a real chance that Clark Lea's squad will be in the mix down the stretch of the season.
Grade: A
9) South Carolina Gamecocks
Week 4 Result: Missouri 29, South Carolina 20
South Carolina's struggles continued in Week 4 at Missouri after the lack of discipline offensively came back to bite the Gamecocks. For most of the game, Shane Beamer's squad looked to be in control. However, when the fourth quarter arrived, the questionable decisions offensively, combined with ongoing offensive line issues, ultimately got the best of South Carolina. If the Gamecocks don't figure things out quickly, they could be in store for a huge regression after entering the season with high expectations.
Grade: C-
10) Missouri Tigers
Week 4 Result: Missouri 29, South Carolina 20
Missouri handled business against South Carolina at home, but the issues in the secondary continue to look like a potential problem as more SEC play looms. The Tigers offensively have the talent to compete with any team in the nation, but until their defense improves, there should be some concern for Eli Drinkwitz.
Grade: B-
11) Arkansas Razorbacks
Week 4 Result: Memphis 32, Arkansas 31
Arkansas quietly impressed to start the season, and after taking Ole Miss to the wire, the optimism around the Razorbacks remained even after losing in Week 3. Entering Week 4, an underrated matchup against Memphis was expected to be an actual test, and that proved to be true. Sam Pittman's team fell to the Tigers, and their undefeated start to the season has now been ruined by back-to-back losses to leave them at .500.
Grade: C-
