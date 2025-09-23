ESPN’s Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
16) Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 2-1 | FPI: 6.9
1) Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 2-1 | FPI: 22.2
2) Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 21.7
3) Texas Longhorns
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 21.3
4) Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 20.7
5) Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 18.7
6) Missouri Tigers
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 16.5
7) Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 16.2
8) Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 3-0 | FPI: 16.1
9) Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 15.9
9) LSU Tigers
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 14.6
10) Auburn Tigers
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 13.5
12) Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 2-2 | FPI: 12.6
13) Florida Gators
Record: 1-3 | FPI: 8.9
14) South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 2-2 | FPI: 8.5
15) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 8.3
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
