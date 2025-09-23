12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s FPI Rankings
John Canady
Host · Writer
On the Bubble: Old Dominion Monarchs
ESPN FPI: 4.4 | Rank: 51
1 Seed: Oregon Ducks (Big Ten Champ)
ESPN FPI: 23.6 | Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
ESPN FPI: 22.4 | Rank: 2
3 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
ESPN FPI: 22.2 | Rank: 3
4 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
ESPN FPI: 21.7 | Rank: 4
5 Seed: Texas Longhorns (SEC Champ)
ESPN FPI: 21.4 | Rank: 5
6 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
ESPN FPI: 21.4 | Rank: 6
7 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN FPI: 20.7 | Rank: 7
8 Seed: USC Trojans
ESPN FPI: 19.6 | Rank: 8
9 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers
ESPN FPI: 18.7 | Rank: 9
10 Seed: Miami Hurricanes
ESPN FPI: 18.5 | Rank: 11
11 Seed: BYU Cougars (Big 12 Champ)
ESPN FPI: 15.5 | Rank: 18
12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
ESPN FPI: 7.9 | Rank: 36
13. Projeced First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Oregon
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Alabama
No. 4 Georgia
14. Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Texas
No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Indiana
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 USC
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
On the Bubble: Penn State Nittany Lions
ESPN FPI: 18.5 | Rank: 10
On the Bubble: Michigan Wolverines
ESPN FPI: 18.0 | Rank: 12
On the Bubble: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ESPN FPI: 17.1 | Rank: 13
On the Bubble: Old Dominion Monarchs
ESPN FPI: 4.4 | Rank: 51
1 Seed: Oregon Ducks (Big Ten Champ)
ESPN FPI: 23.6 | Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 8 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 8 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 11 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 11 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 11 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff