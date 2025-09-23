Live NowLive
NCAAF · 6 hours ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s FPI Rankings

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • On the Bubble: Old Dominion Monarchs

    ESPN FPI: 4.4 | Rank: 51

  • 2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

    ESPN FPI: 22.4 | Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    ESPN FPI: 22.2 | Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    ESPN FPI: 21.7 | Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Texas Longhorns (SEC Champ)

    ESPN FPI: 21.4 | Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    ESPN FPI: 21.4 | Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    ESPN FPI: 20.7 | Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: USC Trojans 

    ESPN FPI: 19.6 | Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers

    ESPN FPI: 18.7 | Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Miami Hurricanes

    ESPN FPI: 18.5 | Rank: 11

  • 11 Seed: BYU Cougars (Big 12 Champ)

    ESPN FPI: 15.5 | Rank: 18

  • 12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    ESPN FPI: 7.9 | Rank: 36

  • 13. Projeced First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Oregon
    No. 2 Ohio State
    No. 3 Alabama
    No. 4 Georgia

  • 14. Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Texas
    No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Indiana
    No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Ole Miss
    No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 USC

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • On the Bubble: Penn State Nittany Lions

    ESPN FPI: 18.5 | Rank: 10

  • On the Bubble: Michigan Wolverines

    ESPN FPI: 18.0 | Rank: 12

  • On the Bubble: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    ESPN FPI: 17.1 | Rank: 13

  • On the Bubble: Old Dominion Monarchs

    ESPN FPI: 4.4 | Rank: 51

