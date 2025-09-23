Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Sun Devils To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+570)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Penn State Nittany Lions

    Penn State Nittany Lions To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-325)

     

  • 3) Oregon Ducks

    Oregon Ducks To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-320)

  • 4) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Miami Hurricanes To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-320)

  • 5) Georgia Bulldogs

    Georgia Bulldogs To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-290)

  • 6) Texas Longhorns

    Texas Longhorns To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-162)

  • 7) LSU Tigers

    LSU Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-142)

  • 8) Oklahoma Sooners

    Oklahoma Sooners To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+116)

  • 9) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Alabama Crimson Tide To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+118)

  • 10) Texas A&M Aggies

    Texas A&M Aggies To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+132)

  • 11) Ole Miss Rebels

    Ole Miss Rebels To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+136)

  • 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Texas Tech Red Raiders To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+142)

  • 13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+186)

  • 14) Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana Hoosiers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+186)

  • 15) Florida State Seminoles

    Florida State Seminoles To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+198)

  • 16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+240)

  • 17) Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee Volunteers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+245)

  • 18) USC Trojans

    USC Trojans To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+250)

  • 19) Missouri Tigers

    Missouri Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+300)

  • 20) Michigan Wolverines

    Michigan Wolverines To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+390)

  • 21) Louisville Cardinals

    Louisville Cardinals To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+390)

  • 22) Auburn Tigers

    Auburn Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+470)

  • 23) Iowa State Cyclones

    Iowa State Cyclones To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+470)

  • 24) Washington Huskies

    Washington Huskies To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+520)

  • 25) Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Sun Devils To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+570)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN's FPI Rankings

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

John Canady

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on Coaches Poll

NCAAF · 7 hours ago

John Canady

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 4

NCAAF · 8 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Top 15 SEC College Football Rivalries Right Now

NCAAF · 8 hours ago

John Canady

College Football Week 5 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

NCAAF · 8 hours ago

Grant White

Big Ten Football Power Rankings By Tiers: Michigan & IU With Statement Wins

NCAAF · 9 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

ESPN's Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now

NCAAF · 11 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 4

NCAAF · 11 hours ago

John Canady

On3's Top 10 Heisman Rankings After Week 4 of 2025 College Football Season

NCAAF · 11 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff