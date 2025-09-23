Make the College Football Playoff Top 25 Power Rankings
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
25) Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State Sun Devils To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+570)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-750)
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-325)
3) Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-320)
4) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami Hurricanes To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-320)
5) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-290)
6) Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-162)
7) LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-142)
8) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+116)
9) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+118)
10) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+132)
11) Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+136)
12) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+142)
13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+186)
14) Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+186)
15) Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+198)
16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+240)
17) Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+245)
18) USC Trojans
USC Trojans To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+250)
19) Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+300)
20) Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+390)
21) Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+390)
22) Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+470)
23) Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+470)
24) Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+520)
25) Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State Sun Devils To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (+570)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes To Make the College Football Playoff: Yes (-750)
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 8 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 8 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 8 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 9 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 11 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 11 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 11 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff