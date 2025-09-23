Live NowLive
NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 4

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • Bahamas Bowl

    TBD

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1400

    Kennesaw State Odds to Win the CUSA: +1700

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Salute to Veterans Bowl

    December 16, 2025

    Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

    Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1400

    Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +700

  • Cure Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

    Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +210

    San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1500

  • 68 Ventures Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Michigan Broncos

    Western Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1200

    Appalachian State Odds to Win the SBC: +2500

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats

    Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +470

    Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +550

  • Gasparilla Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

    Ole Miss Odds to Make the CFP: +245

    Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +320

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    December 22, 2025

    Utah State Aggies vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

    Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000

    Northern Illinois Odds to Win the MAC: +2000

  • Boca Raton Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls

    Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +1900

    Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +5000

  • New Orleans Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

    Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +5500

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +330

  • Frisco Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

    Tulsa Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

    Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +4500

  • Hawaii Bowl

    December 24, 2025

    South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies

    South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +300

    New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +65

  • GameAbove Sports Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets

    USC Odds to Make the CFP: +270

    Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +360

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +2500

  • First Responder Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

    Memphis Odds to Win the AAC: +650

    Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000

  • Military Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange

    Army Odds to Win the AAC: +5000

    Syracuse Odds to Win the ACC: +15000

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears

    Purdue Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

    California Odds to Win the ACC: +3500

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +4000

    East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1800

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +1000

    Cincinnati Odds to Win the Big 12: +3000

  • Arizona Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Ohio Bobcats

    Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700

    Ohio Odds to Win the MAC: +180

  • New Mexico Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers

    Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +1900

    FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1500

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +285

    Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +6000

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars

    Alabama Odds to Make the CFP: +136

    Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +1900

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +2500

    Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kansas Jayhawks

    Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500

    Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers

    Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000

    Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2200

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +650

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Indiana Hoosiers Odds to Win the Big Ten: +1400

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +470

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +2200

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers

    Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +980

    Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +245

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +1260

    Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000

  • Armed Forces Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames

    Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650

    Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +600

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators

    Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +176

    Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +850

    BUY Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

