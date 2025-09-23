2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 4
Grant White
Host · Writer
Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1400
Kennesaw State Odds to Win the CUSA: +1700
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Washington State Cougars
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: -130
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Salute to Veterans Bowl
December 16, 2025
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1400
Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +700
Cure Bowl
December 17, 2025
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +210
San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1500
68 Ventures Bowl
December 17, 2025
Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Western Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1200
Appalachian State Odds to Win the SBC: +2500
Myrtle Beach Bowl
December 19, 2025
Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats
Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +470
Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +550
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Ole Miss Odds to Make the CFP: +245
Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +320
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
December 22, 2025
Utah State Aggies vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000
Northern Illinois Odds to Win the MAC: +2000
Boca Raton Bowl
December 23, 2025
Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls
Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +1900
Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +5000
New Orleans Bowl
December 23, 2025
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +5500
Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +330
Frisco Bowl
December 23, 2025
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tulsa Odds to Win the AAC: +30000
Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +4500
Hawaii Bowl
December 24, 2025
South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies
South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +300
New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +65
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +270
Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +360
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +2500
First Responder Bowl
December 26, 2025
Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Memphis Odds to Win the AAC: +650
Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange
Army Odds to Win the AAC: +5000
Syracuse Odds to Win the ACC: +15000
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears
Purdue Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
California Odds to Win the ACC: +3500
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +4000
East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1800
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +1000
Cincinnati Odds to Win the Big 12: +3000
Arizona Bowl
December 27, 2025
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Ohio Bobcats
Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700
Ohio Odds to Win the MAC: +180
New Mexico Bowl
December 27, 2025
Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers
Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +1900
FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1500
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +285
Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +6000
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars
Alabama Odds to Make the CFP: +136
Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +1900
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +2500
Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500
Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers
Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2200
Alamo Bowl
December 30, 2025
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars
Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +650
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Indiana Hoosiers Odds to Win the Big Ten: +1400
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +470
SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +2200
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +980
Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +245
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +1260
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Armed Forces Bowl
January 2, 2025
Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames
Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650
Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +600
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators
Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +176
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500
Holiday Bowl
January 2, 2026
Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars
Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +850
BUY Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300
Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1400
Kennesaw State Odds to Win the CUSA: +1700
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Washington State Cougars
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: -130
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 15 minutes ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 21 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 22 hours ago
John Canady