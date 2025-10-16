Holiday Bowl
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers
Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: +12500
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +3300
Pittsburgh Odds to Make the CFP: +2500
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +1400
SMU Mustangs Odds to Make the CFP: +1260
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +600
Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +280
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 8 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
