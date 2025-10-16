Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 8 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +3500

    Louisville Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

     

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears

    California Odds to Win the ACC: +12500

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    NC State Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

    Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

     

     

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers

    Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: +12500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +3300

    Pittsburgh Odds to Make the CFP: +2500

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

    Go Long with SportsGrid's Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +1400

    SMU Mustangs Odds to Make the CFP: +1260 

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

    Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +600

    Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +280

