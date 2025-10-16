College Football Week 8: Predicting the Outcomes of Every SEC Game

Heading into Week 8, the race in the SEC continues to heat up. With plenty of conference showdowns on the horizon, here’s a look at the full predictions for this weekend’s college football slate in one of the top conferences in the nation.

Noon ET | ABC

LSU is coming off a big win against South Carolina on Saturday, but Brian Kelly’s squad couldn’t have looked any more underwhelming if they tried. The Tigers’ schedule doesn’t get any easier, with a matchup against a ranked Vanderbilt team on the horizon. Vandy not only looks like the real deal this season, but coming fresh off their first loss of the season before their bye, I like the odds the Commodores pull off the upset.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 31, LSU 23

12:45 PM ET | SECN

Oklahoma was dealt its first loss of the season in Week 7 against the Texas Longhorns, and as SEC play continues, the Sooners have a tough road ahead. Brent Venables’s team will have the chance to bounce back against a struggling South Carolina team, whose conference woes continue on Saturday against LSU. However, the Gamecocks’ success against Oklahoma last season suggests that Shane Beamer’s team could feel confident in a bounce-back season, especially with their new sense of urgency, now at 3-3. With offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley gone and Shawn Elliott taking over the position group, USC could finally put its issues in the past and make a statement on its home field.

Prediction: South Carolina 30, Oklahoma 24

3:30 PM ET | ESPN

Texas A&M has the perfect opportunity to keep its undefeated season alive in Week 8 against an Arkansas team whose cons outweigh its pros. The Aggies are in a prime position to contend for not only a conference championship but the national championship if they continue winning, and that’s precisely what I expect them to do this coming weekend.

Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 23

3:30 PM ET | ABC

Ole Miss remains as one of the two undefeated teams in the SEC entering Week 8, but their perfect record could be on the line against a contending Georgia team. The Rebels’ struggles in Week 7 against an unranked Washington State team raised concerns about their chances on the road against the Bulldogs in Athens. Still, considering Lane Kiffin’s ability to get his team back on track, Ole Miss should be ready. However, it’s hard to imagine a Kirby Smart-led UGA team dropping two home games against ranked competition in the same season. That said, I like Georgia in this matchup.

Prediction: Georgia 34, Ole Miss 27

4:15 PM ET | SECN

Coming out of their bye week, Florida looked like it may have turned a corner, putting together a statement win against Texas. However, the Gators’ struggles returned in Week 7, as they fell to Texas A&M. Nevertheless, Jeff Lebby’s squad showed the same signs of concern against the Aggies, which could be attributed to Texas A&M’s overall quality. With Billy Napier on the hot seat, Florida could play with a sense of desperation to save their head coach’s job, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see this game come down to the wire.

Prediction: Florida 30, Mississippi State 27

7:00 PM ET | ESPN

Texas is riding high after its first statement win of the season, handling an undefeated Oklahoma team in the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns could use the win to build momentum for a run down the stretch, and with a matchup against an underwhelming Kentucky team on the horizon, Steve Sarkisian’s squad should be able to extend their winning streak.

Prediction: Texas 38, Kentucky 17

7:30 PM ET | ABC

Tennessee continues to hang just outside the top 10 in the AP Top 25 rankings, but with a challenging schedule ahead, it’ll have to survive matchups against top-ranked teams. Their next big test comes on Saturday against an Alabama team that’s all of a sudden looking like a top championship contender. Assuming both teams show up ready to play, this matchup could be a dogfight. However, I like the odds that the home team gets the job done.

7:45 ET | SECN

Missouri is coming fresh off its first loss of the season, and it could be the exact wake-up call the Tigers need with a rough stretch ahead. Meanwhile, Auburn’s struggles lately make it hard to put any stock in Hugh Freeze’s team showing up ready to knock off a ranked opponent. In the battle of the Tigers, Mizzou gets the edge in this week’s predictions.

Prediction: Missouri 24, Auburn 13

