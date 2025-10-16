Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 8

9. USC at Notre Dame - 7:30 on NBC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost the first two games of the season and fell to 0-2. Most knew what would happen next: Notre Dame would improve and take advantage of a weak schedule to start racking up wins and quickly vault up the rankings and back into College Football Playoff contention. The issue for the Fighting Irish is that they lack a quality win. Looking forward to their schedule, and the only game that could really come close to qualifying as one after this weekend is Navy. That means Notre Dame desperately needs to beat USC convincingly, and then they need the Trojans to finish the season strong. Notre Dame can take care of the first part in South Bend, but USC has playoff dreams of its own, and they are fresh off one of the best performances of the Lincoln Riley era in SoCal. They showed the kind of physicality on both lines of scrimmage that has been lacking from Riley's teams recently, and if they can bring that same fight to South Bend, this will be a classic. Beyond the rivalry between these two blue-bloods, this could be a College Football Playoff elimination game.