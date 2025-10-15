ESPN’s 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection Right Now
John Canady
Host · Writer
First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.4%
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeys (Big Ten Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 95.5%
2 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 93.0%
3 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 83.9%
4 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 79.4%
5 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 77.6%
6 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 72.5%
7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 70.1%
8 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 63.3%
9 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.1%
10 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.9%
11 Seed: BYU Cougars
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 37.7%
12 Seed: Texas Longhorns
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.4%
Projected First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Alabama
No. 4 Miami
Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Georgia
No. 10 Memphis vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 8 Oregon
First Team Out: LSU Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 32.6%
Next Team Out: USC Trojans
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.5%
On the Bubble: Tennessee Volunteers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 29.0%
