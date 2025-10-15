Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

ESPN’s 12-Team College Football Playoff Projection Right Now

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 93.0%

  • 3 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 83.9%

  • 4 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 79.4%

  • 5 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 77.6%

  • 6 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 72.5%

  • 7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 70.1%

  • 8 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 63.3%

  • 9 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 60.1%

  • 10 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 42.9%

  • 11 Seed: BYU Cougars

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 37.7%

  • 12 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 34.4%

  • Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Indiana
    No. 3 Alabama
    No. 4 Miami

  • Projected First Round Matchups

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
    No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Georgia
    No. 10 Memphis vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
    No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 8 Oregon

     

  • First Team Out: LSU Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 32.6%

  • Next Team Out: USC Trojans

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.5%

  • On the Bubble: Tennessee Volunteers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 29.0%

