Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Top 5 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 8
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
5) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Week 8 Matchup: Arizona State
AP Rank: 7
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Indiana Hoosiers
Week 8 Matchup: Michigan State
AP Rank: 3
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 8 Matchup: Wisconsin
AP Rank: 1
3) Miami Hurricanes
Week 8 Matchup: Louisville
AP Rank: 2
4) Texas A&M Aggies
Week 8 Matchup: Arkansas
AP Rank: 4
5) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Week 8 Matchup: Arizona State
AP Rank: 7
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Indiana Hoosiers
Week 8 Matchup: Michigan State
AP Rank: 3
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 18 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 19 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 20 hours ago
John Canady